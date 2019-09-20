VIDEO: ABC Shares A MILLION LITTLE THINGS 'I'm In' Promo

ABC has shared the "I'm In" promos for A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ahead of its second season premiere on September 26.

Watch below!

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. When our gang's dear friend Jon - a man PERFECT ON PAPER - took his own life, his family and friends were left to pick up the pieces. Each of these friends is not living the version of life they thought they'd be living. And their friend's death forces them to take a look at the choices they've made and to solve the unanswerable mystery of a man they thought they knew.

"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.





