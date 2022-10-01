Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wilmington Concert Opera to Present GIRONDINES This Month

Composer Sarah Van Sciver set the libretto by WCO's co-founder and artistic director, Kirsten C. Kunkle.

Oct. 01, 2022  

Wilmington Concert Opera to Present GIRONDINES This Month Wilmington Concert Opera will present the world premiere of "Girondines," a two-act ensemble chamber opera for six women, and scored for piano, violin, cello, and electronics. Composer Sarah Van Sciver set the libretto by WCO's co-founder and artistic director, Kirsten C. Kunkle.

"Girondines," based on historical fact, focuses on the story of six real life French Revolutionaries who presumably knew one another, met in secret before the Reign of Terror, and supported one another during the political upheaval. All six of the revolutionaries are women, and of these, three are guillotined and three live. Van Sciver and Kunkle are working to further their own legacy of women, both in the history of the women featured in the opera, and also by creating visceral and important roles for women in opera.

CAST

Charlotte Corday -
Kirsten C. Kunkle (10/21 & 10/22)
Suzannah Waddington (10/23)

Olympe de Gouges -
Ashley Becker (10/21 & 10/22)
Laurice Simmons Kennel (10/23)

Marie Anne Pierrette Paulze Lavoisier -
Marisa Robinson (10/21 & 10/22)
Alyssa Brode (10/23)

Madame Roland (Manon) -
Alyssa Maria Lehman (10/21 & 10/22)
Allison Deady (10/23)

Madame de Staël (Germaine) -
Raffaella Lo Castro (10/21 & 10/22)
Kaitlyn Beth Tierney (10/23)

Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun -
Tracy Sturgis (10/21 & 10/22)
Annie Gill (10/23)

Piano & Music Direction - Sarah Van Sciver
Violin - Thuy Nguyen
Cello - Melissa Brun
Stage Manager - Johanna Lynn Jones
Photography - Julie Smith

The performances are free and open to the public, with no tickets required.

Performances are Oct 21 & 22 at 8:00 PM and October 23 at 2:00 PM at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Wilmington. (503 Duncan Rd, Wilmington, DE 19809).

Due to historical content, the recommended age for the opera is 13 and older.

Wilmington Concert Opera is an exclusively women and minority-run company, founded on the principles of diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility.

