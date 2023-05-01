Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wagner College Opera to Present LOVE & OTHER MIRACLES in May

The Mozart will be sung in English and the Lecocq will be sung in French, but both shows will include English dialogue.

May. 01, 2023  

Written when Mozart was only twelve years old, Bastien and Bastienna follows the turbulent relationship between a shepherd and shepherdess. It takes some advice - and a little meddling - from a local magician to help the two charmingly naive lovers find their way back to each other. Le Docteur Miracle also features two young lovers, Laurette and Silvio. In this delightful comedy, they must outwit Laurette's father who is firmly against the match. Come see what love can do with Wagner College Opera!

PERFORMANCES

Be swept off your feet on Friday, May 12th at 7:00PM in Scorca Hall and on Saturday, May 13th at 7:30PM on Wagner College's Main Stage.

Scorca Hall | Opera America | 330 7th Ave 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001

Wagner College Main Stage | Main Hall Auditorium | 1 Campus Rd, Staten Island, 10301

THE COMPANY

Love & Other Miracles is stage and music directed by Vincent Graña and accompanied by collaborative pianist Giovanni Longo. Lighting design on May 13th is by Alex Rice, under the mentorship of Micah Hale. Scenic & costume design, as well as administrative support is by Alex Cole and McKenna Carpenter, under the mentorship of Michelle Siemens. The casts include:

May 12

Jade Schoenfeld, Willow Fallon, Grant Anderson, Sarah Sweeney, Neema Meena, Cameron Mustizer, Aidan Leach, Selina Amargo, Abigail Bernesky, Sarah Cloutier, Victoria Dimino, Jenna Friesem, and Bridget Quinn.

May 13

Ainsley Armstrong, Madison Garcia, Marc Mundsinger, Magdalena Aleksovska, Molly Nemirow, Kyle Munro, Tommy Folderauer, Selina Amargo, Abigail Bernesky, Sarah Cloutier, Victoria Dimino, Jenna Friesem, and Bridget Quinn.

THE MUSIC

Defined by his beautiful and moving melodies, young Mozart steals our hearts once again in Bastien and Bastienna with music that is earnest and impassioned - with just a dash of silliness.

Lecocq wrote bold and romantic music for his setting of the popular tale about a Miracle Doctor. While the show is full of compelling arias and complex ensembles, the showstopper is undeniably the famous "Omelet Quartet."

TICKETING

General Admission: $20 cash only @ the door | Wagner College Faculty/Staff/Students: Free

About Wagner College Opera

Now in its third year under the direction of Vincent Graña, Wagner College Opera has grown from a class of 4 students to a workshop of over 20 students producing full evenings of opera, including full-length shows, scenes concerts, cabarets, intimate soirées and more.

Follow us on instagram @wagnercollegevocalperformance

View past performances at https://www.youtube.com/@wagnercollegeopera9068




