Video: Watch a Conversation in Spanish with Gabriella Reyes of The Atlanta Opera's LA BOHÈME

Gabriella Reyes, the Nicaraguan-American soprano who is currently taking the role of Mimì in The Atlanta Opera production of La Bohème to new heights sat down with the Director of The Atlanta Opera Film Studio, Felipe Barral, for a conversation in Spanish about her life, career, and taking on Puccini's iconic classic.

Conozca a Gabriella Reyes, una soprano de ascendencia nicaragüense, nacida en Estados Unidos, que actualmente esta actuando en el rol de Mimi en nuestra production de "La bohème", Reyes conversó con Felipe Barral, el director de “The Atlanta Opera Film Studio” en español, hablando de su vida, su carrera y su experiencia de actuar en uno de los roles más importantes de una de las óperas más famosas de Puccini.

Giacomo Puccini’s transcendent masterpiece La bohème captures the essence of love, loss, and life. This tragic story of four friends clinging to each other as harsh realities of life threaten to tear them apart has been told time and again–now, discover its origin as one of the greatest operas ever written.

Puccini emerged into the twentieth-century music world as the “King of Verismo,” not through the conducting background of Mascagni or through the skilled compositional ability of Giordano, but as a master of theater. Puccini wrote solely for the operatic stage and he understood the dramatic intensity and melodic poignancy of real life subject matter. Critics have sometimes dismissed his work as overly impassioned, melodramatic, and sentimental. The composer himself proclaimed, “The only music I can make is that of small things,” although he admired the grander stylistic abilities of Verdi and Wagner. Despite that admiration, Puccini chose to concentrate on life’s familiar bittersweet passions and intense emotional storms.

Video produced by The Atlanta Opera Film Studio



