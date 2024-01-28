Video: Watch a Conversation in Spanish with Gabriella Reyes of The Atlanta Opera's LA BOHÈME

The production is on stage January 20th through 28th at the Atlanta Opera.

By: Jan. 28, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MANON LESCAUT at Winter Opera Photo 1 Review: MANON LESCAUT at Winter Opera
Review: MANON, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: MANON, Royal Opera House
Video: Watch A New Trailer For CCARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera Photo 3 Video: Watch A New Trailer For CCARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera
Review: ELEKTRA, Royal Opera House Photo 4 Review: ELEKTRA, Royal Opera House

Video: Watch a Conversation in Spanish with Gabriella Reyes of The Atlanta Opera's LA BOHÈME

Gabriella Reyes, the Nicaraguan-American soprano who is currently taking the role of Mimì in The Atlanta Opera production of La Bohème to new heights sat down with the Director of The Atlanta Opera Film Studio, Felipe Barral, for a conversation in Spanish about her life, career, and taking on Puccini's iconic classic.

Watch the video below!

Conozca a Gabriella Reyes, una soprano de ascendencia nicaragüense, nacida en Estados Unidos, que actualmente esta actuando en el rol de Mimi en nuestra production de "La bohème", Reyes conversó con Felipe Barral, el director de “The Atlanta Opera Film Studio” en español, hablando de su vida, su carrera y su experiencia de actuar en uno de los roles más importantes de una de las óperas más famosas de Puccini.

Giacomo Puccini’s transcendent masterpiece La bohème captures the essence of love, loss, and life. This tragic story of four friends clinging to each other as harsh realities of life threaten to tear them apart has been told time and again–now, discover its origin as one of the greatest operas ever written.

Puccini emerged into the twentieth-century music world as the “King of Verismo,” not through the conducting background of Mascagni or through the skilled compositional ability of Giordano, but as a master of theater. Puccini wrote solely for the operatic stage and he understood the dramatic intensity and melodic poignancy of real life subject matter. Critics have sometimes dismissed his work as overly impassioned, melodramatic, and sentimental. The composer himself proclaimed, “The only music I can make is that of small things,” although he admired the grander stylistic abilities of Verdi and Wagner. Despite that admiration, Puccini chose to concentrate on life’s familiar bittersweet passions and intense emotional storms.

Video produced by The Atlanta Opera Film Studio






RELATED STORIES - Opera

More Hot Stories For You

English Touring Opera Will Perform New Productions of MANON LESCAUT and THE RAKE'S PROGRESS This SpringEnglish Touring Opera Will Perform New Productions of MANON LESCAUT and THE RAKE'S PROGRESS This Spring
New York City Opera Hosts a Workshop Presentation of Pedro Halffter's New Opera KLARANew York City Opera Hosts a Workshop Presentation of Pedro Halffter's New Opera KLARA
VALUSKA Begins Streaming on OperaVision This MonthVALUSKA Begins Streaming on OperaVision This Month
Vancouver Opera's 2023-2024 Season Continues With Donizetti's DON PASQUALEVancouver Opera's 2023-2024 Season Continues With Donizetti's DON PASQUALE

Videos

Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald Video
Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald
Conductor Yi-Chen Lin Discusses the Enduring Magic of Rossini's CINDERELLA Video
Conductor Yi-Chen Lin Discusses the Enduring Magic of Rossini's CINDERELLA
Go Backstage with LA BOHÈME at The Atlanta Opera Video
Go Backstage with LA BOHÈME at The Atlanta Opera
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  