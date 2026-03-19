Vancouver Opera to Close Season with Puccini's LA BOHÈME at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

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Vancouver Opera's blockbuster 2025-2026 season will culminate in April and May with five performances of Giacomo Puccini's beloved La Bohème at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. One of opera's most cherished works, La Bohème's passion, heartbreak, and soaring melodies will close the season on an unforgettable high note, both artistically and at the box office. As of today, La Bohème is the fastest selling show in VO history, on pace to sell out all five performances!

Set in the Latin Quarter of Paris, La Bohème follows a group of young artists struggling to survive, create, and fall in love. At its heart is the tender and tragic romance between the poet Rodolfo and the ailing seamstress Mimì, a simple story that has resonated since its 1896 premiere and directly inspired more recent works like the Broadway musical RENT. From the playful camaraderie of bohemian life to the devastating beauty of its final act, Puccini's score bursts with some of the most recognizable and emotionally resonant music ever written, conducted here by Vancouver Opera's Music Director Emeritus, Maestro Jonathan Darlington, with an all-star cast steered by director Brenna Corner. A true and transcendent masterpiece, La Bohème's deeply human story, sweeping arias, intimate duets, and vivid orchestration continues to captivate seasoned opera lovers, while arguably offering the best and most memorable experience for first-time attendees. Want to open someone's heart to opera? La Bohème can convince the unsure, and convert even the staunchest detractors.

The principal cast for La Bohème includes Jonelle Sills as Mimì (April 25, April 30, May 2), alternating with Lucia Cesaroni (April 26, May 3), Matthew White (April 25, April 30, May 2) as Rodolfo, alternating with Zachary Rioux (April 26, May 3), Gregory Dahl as Marcello, Lara Ciekiewicz as Musetta, Alex Halliday as Colline, Justin Welsh as Schaunard, and Thomas Goerz as Benoit/Alcindoro. They are joined by members of the Vancouver Opera Chorus.

Tickets are on sale now for La Bohème and are selling fast. Subscriptions for the 2026-2027 season are also available.