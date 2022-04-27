VIDEO: Watch a New Trailer for (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS At The Atlanta Opera

The Atlanta Opera is presenting the Southeast premiere of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, the opera that won Mason Bates and Mark Campbell a 2019 Grammy Award, in a new production from General & Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun. The opera runs through May 8.

Check out a new trailer below!

An important new addition to the contemporary canon, after receiving its world premiere in Santa Fe, Bates and Campbell's opera was acclaimed at Seattle Opera, where it went on to become the most popular work in that company's 58-year history.

Co-produced with Lyric Opera of Kansas City and Austin Opera, and soon headed also to the Utah Symphony and Canada's Calgary Opera, Zvulun's inspired new treatment of Steve Jobs is just the second to date, reaffirming The Atlanta Opera's standing as "one of the most exciting opera companies in America" (Opera Wire).

The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs follows the visionary Apple co-founder as he looks back on his life and career and confronts his own mortality.