VIDEO: Watch The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble in Rehearsal For Carnegie Hall

The event will take place on March 11th, 2024.
Watch as The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble rehearses the first movement from Hindemith’s Kammermusik No. 1, Op. 24a, ahead of their concert at Carnegie Hall.
Featuring members of the illustrious Met Orchestra, this constantly evolving ensemble offers programs of remarkable ambition and variety, adapting to fit the instrumental needs of any piece of music.
Audiences are treated to all-time chamber-music classics, hard-to-find hidden gems, and standout works by several of today’s significant composers.
Additional upcoming concerts will be April 7th and May 15th, 2024.
