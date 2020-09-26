VIDEO: Philadelphia Opera Singer Jarrett Ott, Who Was Married By Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Remembers Her

Ott said that Ginsberg also would come to watch him perform at the Sante Fe Opera in New Mexico.

Jarrett Ott, a Philadelphia opera singer, was married to his husband by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg two summers ago. He recently remembered her in an interview with CBS.

"She was so sweet," Ott said. "She made it so personalized for both of us."

Ott said that Ginsberg also would come to watch him perform at the Sante Fe Opera in New Mexico.

"She comes every summer and hears every single opera," Ott said, "and it's such a great experience for the audience to sit next to Justice Ginsburg and these young artists and these huge big-time named opera singers to sing for someone who's so respected throughout our whole entire country."

Ott and his husband Adam reached out to Ginsberg to ask her to officiate their wedding two years ago.

"She sent us back and forth email correspondence directly from her email address," Ott said, "asking if this worked for us, and she wants it to go this way or that way."

"Going forward, I hope that our marriage certificate still holds up because I'm afraid that might get taken away," Ott said. "I'm no less human than anybody, none of us are less human than anybody and I can only hope that a person gets put in there that has a moral value that I personally hold high."

Watch the full interview below.

