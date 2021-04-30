Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Listen To LA Opera's BILLY BUDD 'From The Vault'

This production of "Billy Budd," starring Liam Bonner as the titular character, was conducted by Maestro James Conlon and directed by Francesca Zambello.

Apr. 30, 2021  

Set sail on an audio-fueled journey into our 2014 production of "Billy Budd." Brace yourself for stormy seas and emotional swells as you endeavor through the story of the H.M.S. Indomitable and its crew.

Our team is already hard at work on next season, and we need your help to return to the stage bigger, better and stronger than ever before. Thanks to a generous gift from Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation, any donation you make today will be matched $2 for every $1 donated up to $500,000. Triple your impact on opera in Los Angeles by visiting laopera.org/donate.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM
Billy Budd: Liam Bonner
Captain Edward Fairfax Vere: Richard Croft
John Claggart: Greer Grimsley
Mr. Redburn: Anthony Michaels-Moore
Mr. Flint: Daniel Sumegi
Lieutenant Ratcliffe: Patrick Blackwell
Red Whiskers: Greg Fedderly
Arthur Jones: Museop Kim
Donald: Jonathan Michie
Dansker: James Creswell
Bosun: Craig Colclough
Novice: Keith Jameson
First Mate: Paul LaRosa
Second Mate: Daniel Armstrong
Novice's Friend: Valentin Anikin
Maintop: Vladimir Dmitruk
Squeak: Matthew O'Neill
Cabin Boy: Rory Hemmings
Three Chorus Soloists: Omar Crook, James Martin Schaefer and Reid Bruton
Gunner's Mate: Steve Pence
Offstage Voice: Abdiel Gonzalez
Hurt Sailor: Todd Strange
Sailor with Earring: Gabriel Manro

Conductor: James Conlon
Production: Francesca Zambello
Director: Julia Pevzner
Set and Costume Designer: Alison Chitty
Lighting Designer: Alan Burrett
Chorus Master: Grant Gershon
Artistic Director, Los Angeles Children's Chorus: Anne Tomlinson
Fight Director: Ed Douglas

LA Opera Orchestra and Chorus
Los Angeles Children's Chorus

