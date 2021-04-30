VIDEO: Listen To LA Opera's BILLY BUDD 'From The Vault'

Set sail on an audio-fueled journey into our 2014 production of "Billy Budd." Brace yourself for stormy seas and emotional swells as you endeavor through the story of the H.M.S. Indomitable and its crew.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Billy Budd: Liam Bonner

Captain Edward Fairfax Vere: Richard Croft

John Claggart: Greer Grimsley

Mr. Redburn: Anthony Michaels-Moore

Mr. Flint: Daniel Sumegi

Lieutenant Ratcliffe: Patrick Blackwell

Red Whiskers: Greg Fedderly

Arthur Jones: Museop Kim

Donald: Jonathan Michie

Dansker: James Creswell

Bosun: Craig Colclough

Novice: Keith Jameson

First Mate: Paul LaRosa

Second Mate: Daniel Armstrong

Novice's Friend: Valentin Anikin

Maintop: Vladimir Dmitruk

Squeak: Matthew O'Neill

Cabin Boy: Rory Hemmings

Three Chorus Soloists: Omar Crook, James Martin Schaefer and Reid Bruton

Gunner's Mate: Steve Pence

Offstage Voice: Abdiel Gonzalez

Hurt Sailor: Todd Strange

Sailor with Earring: Gabriel Manro

Conductor: James Conlon

Production: Francesca Zambello

Director: Julia Pevzner

Set and Costume Designer: Alison Chitty

Lighting Designer: Alan Burrett

Chorus Master: Grant Gershon

Artistic Director, Los Angeles Children's Chorus: Anne Tomlinson

Fight Director: Ed Douglas

LA Opera Orchestra and Chorus

Los Angeles Children's Chorus