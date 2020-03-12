Utah Symphony and Utah Opera Cancel Performances Through March 28

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera today announced the cancellation of performances for the remainder of March after Utah State Governor Herbert recommended limiting large gatherings of groups of 100 or more in a press conference about the state's COVID-19 response.

Gov. Herbert in conjunction with the Utah Department of Heath recommended "limiting mass gatherings of groups of 100 or more" starting Mon. March 16 for two weeks, at which point the state will reassess the situation.

"Utah Symphony | Utah Opera remains committed to the health and safety of our staff, musicians, audiences and guest artists. We are evaluating whether we can reschedule performances but cannot guarantee that at this time," said Utah Symphony | Utah Opera interim President and CEO Patricia A. Richards. "The cancellation of events and performances is financially devastating to all organizations impacted by this restriction, and we ask for patrons to consider a donation to their respective organizations in lieu of a refund."

The following Utah Symphony | Utah Opera performance dates have been cancelled. The organization is currently evaluating whether any of these performances can be rescheduled to a later date.

· March 12, 2020 - Utah Opera, "Opera-Tunities" Night for "The Barber of Seville"

· March 14, 16, 18, 20 & 22, 2020 - Utah Opera, "The Barber of Seville"

· March 17 & 21, 2020 - Utah Symphony, "Carnival of the Animals"

· March 19, 2020 - Utah Symphony, All-Star Youth Pro Am

· March 26, 27 & 28, 2020 - Utah Symphony, "Carmina Burana"

Any further cancellation of performances will follow the guidance of Utah State and the Department of Health.

The following options exist for current ticket holders to cancelled concerts:

Exchange tickets to an upcoming performance. Utah Symphony | Utah Opera is currently waiving all exchange fees. Tickets can be exchanged dollar-for-dollar towards new tickets to any upcoming event between now and August 2020. This includes Deer Valley Music Festival performances.

Return tickets and receive a gift certificate for the full value of the original ticket purchase. Gift certificates will be valid for the next 18 months and can be applied towards any ticket purchase, including 2020-21 season subscription purchases.

Donate ticket value for a tax-deductible donation. 65 percent of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's annual operating budget comes from donors in the community. Donations help secure the future of the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera in the community, and those that return tickets will receive a receipt for tax purposes.

Ticket buyers should contact USUO's ticket office for all other ticketing options, including refund requests. The cancellation of performances creates significant financial challenges for non-profit arts organizations in our community. USUO appreciates those who consider an exchange, donation, or gift certificate in lieu of a refund.

Patrons who have purchased tickets for the March 17, 2020 Ogden performance of "Carnival of the Animals" should visit onstageogden.org or call 801-399-9214 for ticketing options.

Due to a high volume of phone calls, we strongly encourage patrons to make these requests through the online exchange form on our website.

For more information and to access the online ticket exchange form, please visit https://usuo.org/news/press-releases/covid-19-coronavirus-status-updates-from-utah-symphony-utah-opera/





