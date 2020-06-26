Upcoming Opera Live Streams And On-Demand Content

Here's a look at some of the newly added and upcoming streams being offered by opera companies across North America:

Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m. PDT

San Francisco Opera is offering Manon, and the video will remain available through midnight the next day. Watch >>

Sunday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. CDT

Des Moines Metro Opera is kicking off its Virtual Season with Manon (2:00 p.m.) and Lee Hoiby's Bon Appétit! (4:30 p.m.). Watch >>

Sunday, June 28 at 3:00 p.m. PDT

Los Angeles Opera is presenting its Great Opera Choruses concert, which will include audience participation in the Anvil Chorus from Il trovatore. Watch >>

Monday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. CDT

The Dallas Opera is launching a five-part Kids Opera Boot Camp summer program for children grades K-6. Sign up >>

Tuesday, June 30 at 7:00 p.m. PDT

Seattle Opera is offering a Summer Recital featuring mezzo-soprano Margaret Gawrysiak and pianist Jeremy Reger. Watch >>

Wednesday, July 1 at 11:00 a.m. CDT

Chicago Opera Theater's final episode of Inner Workings, hosted by Music Director Lidiya Yankovskaya, will feature opera orchestra musicians Pasquale Laurino, Vannia Phillips, Robert Hanford, and Susan Spector. Sign up to watch >>

Thursday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. EDT

UrbanArias is offering Why Is Eartha Kitt Trying to Kill Me?, by Jeffrey Dennis Smith and David Johnston. Watch >>

Thursday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Opera del West is offering the virtual opera The ZOOMpresario, an update of Mozart's The Impresario by composer Dan Shore. Sign up to watch >>

Visit the Schedule of Performances for a full list of live streams.

ON DEMAND

Encompass New Opera Theatre is offering selections from its world premiere of Only Heaven, a musical cantata of Harlem of the 1920s and 1930s. Music by Ricky Ian Gordon and poetry by Langston Hughes. Watch >>

National Sawdust is offering masterclasses with Anthony Roth Costanzo and Jamie Barton as part of its Digital Discovery Festival, with future concerts and masterclasses to be offered in the coming weeks. Watch >>

Palm Beach Opera is offering PBO@HOME!, featuring streaming performances, educational resources, playlists, and the weekly recital series An die Musik, which is also streamed to the local YMCA, Alzheimer's Community Care, and long-term care facilities. Learn more >>

Pocket Opera is offering an educational series on its Facebook page about great African American opera singers. Learn more >>

Utah Opera is offering The Little Prince, by Rachel Portman and Nicholas Wright. Watch >>

Visit the Schedule of Performances for a full list of on-demand content. FEATURED OPERA AMERICA VIDEO

For a full list of digital content, including what's available from both North America and Europe, visit the Schedule of Performances.



OPERA America members also receive full access to Naxos Video Library of streaming performances. Log into you OPERA America account on this page to receive the Naxos login credentials.

