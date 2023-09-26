The Metropolitan Opera: LIVE IN HD 2023–2024 Season Comes To Bay Street Theater This October

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that it will be screening the Metropolitan Opera's 2023–2024 season LIVE IN HD on their big screen. Running October 2023 through May 2024, Bay Street audiences are able to experience 9 spectacular productions, presented live directly from the Met Opera's stage in New York City.

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, begins its 17th season on Saturday, October 21, 2023, with a live transmission of Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking, a Met premiere in a new production by Ivo van Hove, starring mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as Sister Helen Prejean. The 2023–24 Live in HD season features two additional company premieres, Anthony Davis's X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X and Daniel Catán's Florencia en el Amazonas, the company's first opera in Spanish in nearly a century; new productions of Bizet's Carmen and Verdi's La Forza del Destino; and revivals of Verdi's Nabucco, Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, Puccini's La Rondine, and Madama Butterfly.

Live in HD audiences will have the opportunity to watch the major Met-debut performance of Jonathan Tetelman as Ruggero in La Rondine, as well as performances by two returning Met stars: soprano Lise Davidsen as Leonora in a new production of La Forza del Destino; soprano Angel Blue as Magda in La Rondine and Micaëla in Carmen, alongside mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina in the title role and tenor Piotr Beczała as Don José; and soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim as the star-crossed lovers of Roméo et Juliette. Bernheim will also be making his first Live in HD appearance in Roméo et Juliette.

“What began as an experiment 17 years ago has become a staple experience for opera lovers all over the world,” said Peter Gelb, the Met's Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager. “Our 2023–24 season in cinemas reflects how opera is changing at the Met, where we're balancing timeless classics with accessible new work that is advancing the art form and attracting younger and more diverse audiences."

Bay Street is thrilled to be partnering once again with the Met to bring their latest season to the East End. With a mix of company premieres, new productions, and classic repertory favorites the season is set to deliver incredible performances at Bay Street through May 2024.

The Met: Live in HD 2023-24 Full Schedule

Saturday, October 21 – DEAD MAN WALKING (Jake Heggie)

– Libretto by Terrence McNally – Based on the Book by Sister Helen Prejean New Production/Met Premiere

12:55 p.m. ET / Approx. runtime: 3:14 [1 Intermission]

Saturday, November 18 – X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X (Anthony Davis)

– Libretto by Thulani Davis – Story by Christopher Davis New Production/Met Premiere

12:55 p.m. ET / Approx. runtime: 3:42 [2 Intermissions]

Saturday, December 9 – FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS (Daniel Catán)

– New Production/Met Premiere

12:55 p.m. ET / Approx. runtime: 2:35 [1 Intermission]

Saturday, January 6 – NABUCCO (Verdi)

12:55 p.m. ET / Approx. runtime: 3:06 [1 Intermission]

Saturday, January 27 – CARMEN (Bizet)

– New Production

12:55 p.m. ET / Approx. runtime: 3:44 [1 Intermission]

Saturday, March 9 – LA FORZA DEL DESTINO (Verdi)

– New Production

12:00 p.m. ET / Approx. runtime: 4:22 [2 Intermissions]

Saturday, March 23 – ROMEO ET JULIETTE (Gounod)

12:55 p.m. ET / Approx. runtime: 3:31 [1 Intermission]

Saturday, April 20 – LA RONDINE (Puccini)

12:55 p.m. ET / Approx. runtime: 2:47 [1 Intermission]

Saturday, May 11 – MADAMA BUTTERFLY (Puccini)

12:55 p.m. ET / Approx. runtime: 3:15 [1 Intermission]

Theatergoers can purchase tickets for the entire 9-part series for $200 or individual screenings for $35 per ticket. With discounts as follows: Seniors: $31.50, Child: $31.50, Student: $31.50, Met Opera Members: $25.00. Tickets are on sale now and available online 24/7 at Baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to showtime.