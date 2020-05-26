The Metropolitan Opera Rules Out Socially-Distanced Performances

The New York Times has reported that The Metropolitan Opera has ruled out socially-distanced performances as a viable option during the pandemic.

Read the full story HERE.

The Metropolitan Opera which typically seats 4000 people, would only be able to seat 400 if it went forward with socially-distanced performances. This would not be a sustainable financial model.

Peter Gelb, the opera's general manager shared:

"I can't imagine any scenario in which performances can take place at the Met when social distancing is still a factor,"

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You