Article Pixel May. 26, 2020  

The Metropolitan Opera Rules Out Socially-Distanced Performances

The New York Times has reported that The Metropolitan Opera has ruled out socially-distanced performances as a viable option during the pandemic.

The Metropolitan Opera which typically seats 4000 people, would only be able to seat 400 if it went forward with socially-distanced performances. This would not be a sustainable financial model.

Peter Gelb, the opera's general manager shared:

"I can't imagine any scenario in which performances can take place at the Met when social distancing is still a factor,"

