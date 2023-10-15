The Gerda Lissner Foundation Announces Winners Of 2023 LIEDER/SONG Vocal Competition

The competition was held October 4-6 at the Kosciuszko Foundation NYC.
The Gerda Lissner Foundation has announced the winners of its 2023 Lieder/Song Vocal Competition. The competition, which was held October 4-6 at the Kosciuszko Foundation NYC, featured some of the most talented young artists from around the world. The competition's pianist was Arlene Shrut.
The three top prize winners will be presented in concert at Carnegie Hall Zankel Hall, along with winners of The Gerda Lissner Foundation's 2024 International Vocal Competition (IVC), which has added a new Operetta and Zarzuela Division, along with the competition's already established Opera Division, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.
"We were incredibly impressed by the talent of all the singers who participated in this year's competition, and awarded $24,000 to 16 finalists chosen from 151 applicants," said Michael A. Fornabaio, The Gerda Lissner Foundation's President. "We are excited to see what the future holds for all of this year's contestants."
The competition was judged by a panel of distinguished opera professionals, including Ken Benson, Lorraine DiSimone, Warren Jones, Rebecca Jo Loeb, Midge Woolsey
Below is the complete list of the winners:
Maire Therese Carmack, mezzo-soprano
Gemma Nha, soprano
Anna Kelly, mezzo-soprano
Sarah Fleiss, soprano
Shan Hai, soprano
Titus Muzi III, baritone
Dongwei Shen, baritone
Tivoli Treloar, mezzo-soprano
Nicoletta Berry, soprano
Christine E. Byrne, mezzo-soprano
Sydney Dardis, soprano
Giorgi Guliashvili, tenor
Trevor Haumschilt-Rocha, baritone
Minki Hong, baritone
Keith Klein, bass-baritone
Tristan Tournaud, tenor
The Gerda Lissner Foundation was created by Mrs. Lissner, a Metropolitan Opera subscriber for 77 years, to provide young opera singers with the financial support they need to pursue their craft and excel in the world of Opera. We believe that the encouragement and assistance to young artists toward achieving their goals are imperative for the continuation of this demanding art form.
Michael A. Fornabaio, President
Cornelia A. Beigel, Vice President & Secretary
Karl Michaelis, Treasurer
Arlene Shrut, Trustee
Midge Woolsey, Trustee
