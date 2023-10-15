The Gerda Lissner Foundation Announces Winners Of 2023 LIEDER/SONG Vocal Competition

The Gerda Lissner Foundation has announced the winners of its 2023 Lieder/Song Vocal Competition. The competition, which was held October 4-6 at the Kosciuszko Foundation NYC, featured some of the most talented young artists from around the world. The competition's pianist was Arlene Shrut.

The three top prize winners will be presented in concert at Carnegie Hall Zankel Hall, along with winners of The Gerda Lissner Foundation's 2024 International Vocal Competition (IVC), which has added a new Operetta and Zarzuela Division, along with the competition's already established Opera Division, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

"We were incredibly impressed by the talent of all the singers who participated in this year's competition, and awarded $24,000 to 16 finalists chosen from 151 applicants," said Michael A. Fornabaio, The Gerda Lissner Foundation's President. "We are excited to see what the future holds for all of this year's contestants."

The competition was judged by a panel of distinguished opera professionals, including Ken Benson, Lorraine DiSimone, Warren Jones, Rebecca Jo Loeb, Midge Woolsey

Below is the complete list of the winners:

FIRST PRIZE: $7,000

Maire Therese Carmack, mezzo-soprano

SECOND PRIZE - Liederkranz Foundation Prize: $5,000

Gemma Nha, soprano

THIRD PRIZE: $3,000

Anna Kelly, mezzo-soprano

GRANT: $1,000

Sarah Fleiss, soprano

Shan Hai, soprano

Titus Muzi III, baritone

Dongwei Shen, baritone

Tivoli Treloar, mezzo-soprano

ENCOURAGEMENT: $500

Nicoletta Berry, soprano

Christine E. Byrne, mezzo-soprano

Sydney Dardis, soprano

Giorgi Guliashvili, tenor

Trevor Haumschilt-Rocha, baritone

Minki Hong, baritone

Keith Klein, bass-baritone

Tristan Tournaud, tenor

ABOUT THE GERDA LISSNER FOUNDATION

The Gerda Lissner Foundation was created by Mrs. Lissner, a Metropolitan Opera subscriber for 77 years, to provide young opera singers with the financial support they need to pursue their craft and excel in the world of Opera. We believe that the encouragement and assistance to young artists toward achieving their goals are imperative for the continuation of this demanding art form.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES