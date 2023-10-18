The Fox Theatre Awards Springer Opera House Urgent/Emergency Needs Grant

The Fox Theatre Institute (FTI), the Community Partnerships arm of Atlanta's Fox Theatre, has awarded the Springer Opera House a financial grant award for $50,000 to assist the Springer with their education building roof repair and HVAC replacement. Based in Atlanta, FTI offers programming, consulting, and grant funding assistance to historic theaters and structures throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Overall, the FTI program has committed over $500,000 in three funding categories this grant cycle.

“With FTI's grant of $50,000, we will be better equipped to serve our communities' families with more class offerings and higher capacity,” said Tate LeClair, director of development for the Springer. “This funding enables us to continue our mission of making every aspect of the theatre arts an instrument for education, community dialogue, entertainment, and growth through a variety of programming, training, artistic development and outreach.”

Marking its 15th anniversary, FTI aims to bolster both economic and cultural vitality in local communities, extending from Atlanta and beyond, through its 2023-2024 grant program.

Since its inception in 2008, FTI has committed over $3.3 million across four grant categories: Preservation, Historic Structure Studies, Technical Assistance, and Urgent/Emergency Grants, each offering up to $500,000 in crucial statewide support.

Leigh Burns, director of the Fox Theatre Institute shared, “Now in our 15th year, FTI has had a tremendous opportunity to increase not only the preservation of historic theatres, but to see positive results for the ongoing economic and cultural impact created in their surrounding downtowns. We have many exciting plans for the next 15 years and look forward to continuing investing, but also expanding, the footprint of programs here at the Fox.”

FTI also manages various outreach initiatives such as "Fox in a Box," a complimentary educational program for Georgia's elementary schools; Georgia Presenters, a unique statewide talent booking network; and Preservation Grants, which offer exclusive funding options for historic theatre preservation.

For more information, please visit www.foxtheatre.org

About Fox Theatre Institute

The Fox Theatre Institute (FTI) is a dynamic outreach program offering historic preservation expertise, consultation, and education to performing arts venues in Georgia and the region. Created by Atlanta's Fox Theatre, an iconic attraction widely applauded for being a catalyst for positive change in the community, FTI pays it forward, helping other cultural institutions renew, reinvigorate, and restore artistic vitality in their backyards and beyond. Keeping environmental and economic impact top of mind, FTI offers the financial assistance, restoration support and operations mentoring needed to leverage scarce resources and stimulate local economies. Not only that, but it keeps the artistic pulse of beloved communities beating for decades to come. For more information, visit foxtheatre.org and please stay connected on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Fox Theatre

The Fox Theatre is one of Atlanta's premier venues for live entertainment, welcoming more than 250 performances a year in its 4,665-seat theatre. From concerts to ballets, comedy, and movies, the historic venue attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually. The theatre hosts over 100 annual private events like wedding receptions, trade shows, corporate meetings, and association functions in two fabulous ballrooms. The Fox's premium Marquee Club, presented by Lexus, is a 10,000 sq. ft, three-story luxury bar accessible to all Club Level ticket holders or annual members of the Fox Theatre. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, the Fox Theatre is a fiercely protected landmark and nationally acclaimed theatre today. The Fox Theatre proudly acknowledges its partners' generous support: Casamigos, Coca-Cola, Georgia Natural Gas, Georgian Terrace Hotel & Livingston Restaurant, Humana, Lexus, Northside Hospital, and Regions Bank. Tickets for all events are available at FoxTheatre.org, or toll-free at 855-285-8499. Stay connected by following the Fox Theatre on social via @theFoxTheatre on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Notable accolades 2022 IEBA Theatre of the Year; 2021 Billboard Magazine #1 Highest Grossing Theatre Worldwide (5,000 seats or less); 2021 Pollstar Magazine #2 Theatre Worldwide in Ticket Sales; 2021 Venues Now Magazine #2 Year-End Top Stops (2,001-5,000 seats); 2019 Venues Now #1 Top Stop of the Decade Award for Tickets Sold.

About the Springer Opera House

Located in Columbus, Georgia, the Springer Opera House is a producing theatre company housed within a 152-year-old national historic landmark. As one of only seven producing theatres in the country to enjoy such a unique setting, the Springer Opera House has a rich history of cultural preservation and artistic excellence. Recognized as the State Theatre of Georgia during its 100th Anniversary Season in 1971, the Springer is dedicated to using the performing arts as a tool for education, participation, entertainment, and growth, all while preserving its historic significance. The Springer Theatre Academy, one of America's largest youth theatre training conservatories, further enhances its mission by imparting valuable "Life Skills through Stage Skills" to students ages 5-18. For more information, visit www.springeroperahouse.org.