The American Opera Project Presents Three Titles on AOPTV

WHEN I CROSSED THAT LINE TO FREEDOM

Music and Libretto by Nkeiru Okoye

February 21-March 1, 2014

WORLD PREMIERE

Irondale Center, 85 S Oxford St Brooklyn, NY 11217

﻿HARRIET TUBMAN is a two act theatrical work that tells of how a young girl born in slavery, becomes Harriet Tubman, the legendary Underground Railroad conductor. Based on recent Tubman biographies, the story is told in the context of Tubman's tight-knit family of lively characters. HARRIET TUBMAN carries the universal themes of sisterhood, courage, sacrifice and doing what is necessary to keep a family together. Moreover it is a heartwarming tale of two sisters vowing that nothing but death will separate them, despite the slavery threatening to tear them apart.

A TRIO OF ONE-ACT OPERAS

Music by Robert Paterson

Libretto by David Cote

June 15, 2017

WORLD PREMIERE PRODUCTION

BAM Fishman Space, 321 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217

﻿Three Way is a new opera on the present and future of sex and love comprised of three, playful one-acts. Three Way received its 2017 world premiere January 27-29, 2017 at the James K. Polk Theater in a co-production by Nashville Opera and American Opera Projects. The New York premiere followed on June 15-18, 2017 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The opera had developmental support from American Opera Projects' Composers and the Voice and First Chance programs, Fort Worth Opera's Frontiers program, Victoria Zielinski, and OPERA America's Repertoire Development program.

﻿Music and Concept by Laura Kaminsky

Libretto by Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed

Film by Kimberly Reed

September 4-7, 2014

WORLD PREMIERE

BAM Fisher Center, Brooklyn, NY 11217

As One is a chamber opera by composer Laura Kaminsky, librettist Mark Campbell and librettist/filmmaker Kimberly Reed in which two voices-Hannah after (mezzo-soprano) and Hannah before (baritone)-share the part of a sole transgender protagonist. Fifteen songs comprise the three-part narrative; with empathy and humor, they trace Hannah's experiences from her youth in a small town to her college years on the West Coast, and finally to Norway where she is surprised at what she learns about herself.

The American Opera Project (AOP) is at the forefront of the contemporary opera movement through its commissioning, developing, and producing of opera and music theatre projects, community engagement, and training programs for student and emerging composers and librettists including partnerships with NYU Tisch and Hunter College and its in-house, two-year fellowship program, Composers & the Voice, currently in its tenth season. www.aopopera.org





