The American Opera Project Presents MUSIC AS THE MESSAGE

This Sunday, November 8th at 4pm EST.

This Sunday, November 8th at 4pm EST, The American Opera Project will offer the first episode of Music as the Message: Of Thee I DREAM, conceived and hosted by soprano Adrienne Danrich, an online musical celebration for EVERYONE to lift up their voices toward healing, laughter, joy, inspiration and most importantly, community.

Streamed live via Zoom and themed around current events, national holidays, inclusivity and positivity, Adrienne and her MaM Choir will lead guests through a program of uplifting songs and spoken word, encouraging participants to sing along from the comfort of their own homes. Following this musical catharsis, the audience is welcome to reflect in a safe and respectful space, or listen in support of their fellow attendees.

Adrienne invites us into her home for this first episode entitled Of Thee I DREAM. This program encourages all guests to listen and sing along as we embrace our collective and individual ability to become the bridges that create a truly unified world, while acknowledging the need for healing. On the Sunday after the election, Adrienne and a stellar cast will gather to present poetry and songs in styles ranging from Classical, Jazz, R&B, and Hymns.

Free to the public, goodwill offerings accepted. Held via Zoom and presented through AOPTV.

For more information visit www.aopopera.org/music-message.

Hosted by Adrienne Danrich

Artists include: Chabrelle Williams, soprano Jasmine Muhammad, soprano Patrice P. Eaton, mezzo soprano Katie McGrath, alto La'Shelle Allen, contralto Nicole Mitchell, contralto Bernard Holcomb, tenor Eric McKeever, baritone Paul An, bass Scott Tomlinson, bass

Creative team includes: Adrienne Danrich, creator & host Kimille Howard, series producer Jascha Narveson, audio engineer Mila Henry, music director & pianist

Music as the Message is presented by The American Opera Project.

