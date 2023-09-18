THE MAGIC FLUTE Opens Vancouver Opera's 2023-2024 Season

Vancouver Opera has announced the launch of its 2023-2024 season on October 21st with the full-scale production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Magic Flute. This production is a fairytale within a fairytale, immersing audiences in a magical, wild journey of high drama and whimsical delight featuring one of opera's most famous characters, the Queen of the Night. Making her Vancouver Opera debut in this pivotal role is grammy-award winning, global sensation Audrey Luna who has graced many stages including Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Opera where she set the world record for singing the highest written note.

The Magic Flute weaves a captivating tale of love, courage, and enlightenment through a seamless blend of intricate music and a whimsical storyline. Diane Paulus was the Original Director of this production and Vancouverite and Artistic Director of Arts Club Theatre, Ashlie Corcoran (The Barber of Seville) is the Revival Director. Conductor Tania Miller makes her VO debut leading the Vancouver Opera Chorus, Vancouver Opera Orchestra, and the soloists in this incredibly popular and celebrated Mozart opera.

This playful and stylized production of The Magic Flute begins at a garden party in 1791 where a performance of Magic Flute is being staged! It's instant magical immersion for audiences, and the start of a wild journey of high drama and whimsical delight. Armed with an enchanted instrument, Tamino rescues the kidnapped Princess Pamina, and the pair face trials, tribulations, and the wrath of Pamina's mother, the vengeful Queen of the Night. But like any great fairytale-and this is among the greatest-light triumphs over darkness, and the young pair chart a path towards wisdom, truth, and love. Audiences will be transported to a storybook world of fantastical creatures, delightfully imaginative costumes, starry skies and garden mazes, and some of Mozart's most sublime, soul-stirring music.

"We are thrilled to open our 2023-2024 season with this extraordinary and magical opera classic by one of history's greatest composers, Mozart, which is sure to enchant Vancouver audiences," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "Vancouver Opera last presented this masterpiece a decade ago and we are certain audiences will be eager to see this production, cast and creative team we have assembled. This is an incredible ensemble bringing together company debuts and former company members. Owen McCausland, alumnus of the Canadian Opera Company's Ensemble Studio, has been in high demand since his career began. Kirsten MacKinnon has captured the attention of audiences across North America and Europe and in 2017 was a finalist in the MET vocal competition. It's also exciting to see how former company members have advanced their career since last performing with VO and we are thrilled to have Audrey Luna perform with us this season."

Joining Audrey Luna in their VO company debuts are Owen McCausland as Tamino and Kirsten MacKinnon as Pamina. They are joined by principal artists, Clarence Frazer (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Papageno, Neil Craighead (A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Sarastro. Roger Honeywell (Die Fledermaus) as Monostatos, the Three Ladies are portrayed by Melody Courage (Stickboy), Stephanie Tritchew (A Midsummer Night's Dream) and Emma Parkinson (Dead Man Walking). McKenzie Warriner (Yulanda M. Faris Young Artist Program Alumnus) as Papagena, with Micah Schroeder (Eugene Onegin) as Speaker, Alan Corbishley (La Bohème) and Martin Renner Wallace (The River of Light) as the two priests.

This production was originally produced for the Canadian Opera Company in Toronto, Ontario with Director Diane Paulus, Set & Costume Designer Myung Hee Cho, and Lighting Designer Scott Zielinski. The Magic Flute is sung in German with English SURTITLES projected above the stage.

Single tickets for the 2023-2024 season start at $50 and are available now through 604-683-0222. Additionally, those who want to become a member of the Vancouver Opera family can become a subscriber. Choose from one of five subscriptions to experience Vancouver Opera with the best seats at the best price and a flexible exchange policy.

For more information about the 2023-2024 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca