Support Opera Artists by Streaming Their Music on Spotify

Operatic singer and a musical theater crossover performer John Riesen has created a playlist of fellow performers' music that can be streamed for royalties in an effort to provide financial support to performers during the current health crisis!

See the full statement from Riesen's website below:

The COVID-19 Pandemic has taken it's toll on so many of us. Artists have lost their means of employment, and all public performances are cancelled. In an effort to provide financial support, and keep art alive I began reaching out to professional operatic and musical theater crossover singers I know to create a playlist of our music that can be streamed for royalties.

With hundreds of followers, and thousands of listeners already we are thrilled to see such enthusiastic support for this cause. Every stream, save, and follow provides these artists with income that can help defray the income lost from cancelled performances due to COVID-19. Thank you!

Check out the playlist HERE!

For more information visit: https://www.johnriesen.com/support-for-artists





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You