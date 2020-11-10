Springer Opera House Joins Global GivingTuesday Movement to Raise $10,000 on December 1st

GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and orgs to encourage donations & celebrate generosity.

This Giving Tuesday, Springer Opera House will celebrate giving by taking you back to some of their favorite moments in Springer history in hopes of reminding the community of their significance and the importance of live theatre produced right here in Columbus, Georgia. With a lofty goal of $10,000, the Springer hopes to engage the entire community through this initiative. Throughout November, leading up to the event, you will hear from the community, the staff, some of their favorite stage actors. The board on their social media outlets on the importance of the Springer, why donating is so essential right now, and they will take a stroll down memory lane with highlights from shows in the past.

GivingTuesday, taking place on December 1, 2020, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage donations and celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year, on GivingTuesday, millions of people worldwide (almost 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day and touches every person on the planet.

Since the global COVID-19 pandemic shut down in March, the Springer canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season, the 2020 summer session of the Springer Theatre Academy, and numerous facility rentals. Ticket sales, education programs, and special events account for 73% of the theatre's annual income.

While in shutdown, the Springer staff meticulously planned innovative ways to continue to bring Columbus and the surrounding areas top-quality entertainment while keeping patron safety top priority. The robust safety plan includes a considerable reduction in audience capacity, installation of MERV 11 filters, and ultraviolet lighting in HVAC equipment, along with the purchasing disinfecting foggers and electrostatic sprayers for cleaning. These measures have gutted the Springer's budget, and revenue has come to a virtual halt, except for a few small events held outside with minimal capacity.

Springer's Director of Development, Tate LeClair, said, "This year's GivingTuesday is extra special to us. At a time where ticket sales and education revenues are very slow, we are relying heavily on donations to keep our doors open, staff employed, and our beautiful building in good condition. We need donations of any size now to help us get through the winter. Give now, and give from the heart!"

Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they care about most. Over $400 million was raised online in 2018 to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations. Much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.

"When GT launched in the US in 2012, we believed that technology and social media could be used to make generosity go viral," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's CEO, and co-founder. "We believed in the idea that people fundamentally want to give and to talk about giving; and that the social sector had the capacity to show more innovative leadership, creativity, and collaboration. People and organizations around the world proved us right. As we prepare for December 3, we're energized and encouraged by the community's generosity. The levels of creativity, effort, and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal."

Those who are interested in joining Springer's GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.springeroperahouse.org/GivingTuesday/. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday), or follow @GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Twitter.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You