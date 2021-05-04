Sarasota Youth Opera to Offer Online Summer Camp June 21-July 2

Sarasota Youth Opera's annual Summer Camp enrollment is now open, and plans are under way for a variety of live interactive and participatory Zoom sessions in Chorus, Acting, Opera 101 (Opera history), Props & Sets, Wigs & Makeup, Costumes, Stage Management 101 (brand new course), and "Write Your Own Opera." Classes will be led by professional singers, artists, directors, musicians, and technicians.

Camp sessions will take place from 10am to 2pm, Monday through Friday, between June 21-July 2. Tuition is $150 for the two-week virtual camp experience and participants will be shipped music and materials needed for project-based classes. All classes will be live, not pre-recorded. Reduced tuition is available for siblings, and tuition assistance is offered to families in need. Camp requirements include a free Zoom account (https://zoom.us) and either a cell phone, computer, laptop, or tablet with a working camera, microphone, and internet connection. The deadline to enroll is Tuesday, June 1, 2021. To register: https://form.jotform.com/YouthOpera/SYOSummerCamp2021. For more information call George Hemcher at 941-328-1329 or email youthopera@sarasotaopera.org.

Young people learn how fun opera can be, on and off the stage. In the words of camper Aria, from Summer 2020, "The Sarasota Youth Opera Summer Camp is something I look forward to each summer. It offers a unique experience not only with singing, but language, dance, costumes, makeup, set design, and opera 101. The teachers and Maestri are the best and work hard to give us the knowledge that few people ever receive. I look forward to camp every summer!"