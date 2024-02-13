Sarasota Opera Reveals 2024-25 Opera Season

Sarasota Opera has announced its 2024-25 Opera Season which will include works that are among the most beloved with audiences around the world. The 2024 Fall Season will feature a concert titled The Music of Giuseppe Verdi, along with a production of the Sarasota Youth Opera, Dean Burry’s The HobbitÔ. Opening the 2025 Winter Opera Festival in February 2025 will be the double bill of Mascagni’s Cavalleria rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. The festival will continue with Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro and Verdi’sStiffelio. General Director Richard Russell commented “I’m delighted that our 2025 Winter Opera Festival will be returning to our pre-pandemic length for the first time since 2019. This will give opportunities for more people to experience our exciting productions.” “I hope audiences will enjoy these classical works, along with Stiffelio, which is a Verdi opera I’m looking forward to revisiting,” said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Victor DeRenzi. Casting for the season will be announced at a later date. For more information on the 2024-2025 season, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call (941) 328-1300, or visit the Box Office at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.

2024 FALL SEASON

The Fall Season opens on November 15, 2024 with The Music of Giuseppe Verdi. The operas of Giuseppe Verdi have been an important part of the history of Sarasota Opera, the only company in the world to have presented all of his works. Principal Artists from the Sarasota Opera with the Sarasota Orchestra, conducted by Victor DeRenzi, will present favorite selections from these great works in concert. Two performances: Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 17 at 3:00 p.m.



Sarasota Youth Opera will present Dean Burry’s The HobbitÔ. This prelude to Tolkien’s classic The Lord of The Rings, recounts how a comfort-loving hobbit, unwillingly dragged into a heroic quest, accidentally acquires the golden ring of power. Two performances: November 9 at 5:00 p.m. and November 10 at 12 p.m. The HobbitÔ was last seen in 2014.

2025 WINTER OPERA FESTIVAL

(Note: All performances at 7:30 p.m. except where matinee (m) performances are indicated below which are at 1:30 p.m.)

The 2025 Winter Opera Festival will open on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with a double bill featuring Mascagni’s Cavalleria rusticana and Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. In Cavalleria rusticana the calm of a Sicilian Easter morning is broken by a betrayed lover who sets off a chain of events culminating in violent tragedy. In true theatrical tradition Pagliacci’s clown tries to go on with the show, but his real-life humiliation and despair lead to a grim climax. The violent passions and raw emotions of these two works changed the direction of Italian opera forever. Ten performances: February 15, 20, 23(m), 26, March 1(m), 7, 11, 19(m), 22, 29(m), 2025. Cavalleria rusticana was last seen here in 2010 and Pagliacci in 2014.



The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini. Determined to win the heart of the beautiful Rosina, Count Almaviva enlists the help of Figaro, the barber of Seville, to steal her away from her guardian, Dr. Bartolo. Hilarious complications ensue to some of opera’s most delightful music. The Barber of Seville is one of the most beloved comedic works in the operatic repertory. Ten performances: February 22, 25, 27, March 2(m), 5, 9(m), 14, 21, 27(m), 29, 2025. The Barber of Seville was last seen in 2018.



The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Continuing the story of the Barber of Seville, Count Almaviva’s eye has now wandered and his current objective is Susanna, Figaro’s fiancée. The distressed couple, along with Rosina (now the Countess Almaviva) conspire to reveal the count’s lechery, despite the many obstacles thrown in their way. Mozart’s musical genius, along with Lorenzo DaPonte’s witty libretto make The Marriage of Figaro one of opera’s masterpieces. Seven performances: March 8, 13, 16, 19, 22(m), 25, 28, 2025. The Marriage of Figaro was last seen here in 2015.



Stiffelio by Giuseppe Verdi. A Protestant minister returns from a mission abroad to be confronted by his wife’s infidelity. Stiffelio faces his wife’s transgression, battling his all-too human emotions with his religious faith. Written just before Rigoletto, this long neglected, emotionally charged work is now recognized as an important opera by the great Giuseppe Verdi. Six performances: March 15, 18, 20, 23(m), 26, 30(m), 2025

Ticket Information

Subscriptions for the 2024-2025 Season will be available for sale and for subscription renewal starting March 18, 2024, online at SarasotaOpera.org, by phone at (941) 328-1300, and at the Sarasota Opera Box Office. Subscription purchases completed by May 10, 2024 will receive a special early subscriber discount of 15%. Single tickets for the 2024-2025 Season will go on sale on September 3 at the Sarasota Opera Box Office and online. For more information on the 2024-2025 Season, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call (941) 328-1300, or visit the Box Office at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236 after March 18.