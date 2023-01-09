Sarasota Opera Announces Casting Call For A Non-Singing Children's Role In MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Sarasota Opera is seeking several enthusiastic children to volunteer for a performance opportunity in Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini. The character of Madama Butterfly's son Dolore can be played by either a girl or boy and is a non-singing role. The age of Dolore calls for a three-year-old but should be played by an older child who is smaller in size: less than about 3 ½ - 4 feet tall. The selected children should be able to stand or sit on stage and be comfortable being picked up by an adult who will be singing in an operatic voice.

Multiple children will be selected for the role to accommodate the 10 total performances of Madama Butterfly between February 18th and March 24th, 2023. Rehearsals will begin on January 16th. There is some flexibility with scheduling and the selected performers will not be required to attend all rehearsals in their entirety.

Those interested in this exciting performance opportunity should please contact Director of Artistic Administration, Marco Nisticò, at mnistico@sarasotaopera.org or call 941-366-8450 ext. 534 to schedule an appointment.

Sarasota Opera is entering its 64th Season of bringing world-class opera to Florida's Gulf Coast. The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota's Ringling Museum of Art. In 1984 the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater-now the Sarasota Opera House. Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle. The company's Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive Youth Program in the U.S. The Sarasota Opera House, which underwent a $20 million renovation and rehabilitation in 2007, has been called "one of America's finest venues for opera" by Musical America. Since 1983, the company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi and administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012.

