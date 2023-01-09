Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarasota Opera Announces Casting Call For A Non-Singing Children's Role In MADAMA BUTTERFLY

The selected children should be able to stand or sit on stage and be comfortable being picked up by an adult who will be singing in an operatic voice. 

Jan. 09, 2023  
Sarasota Opera Announces Casting Call For A Non-Singing Children's Role In MADAMA BUTTERFLY

Sarasota Opera is seeking several enthusiastic children to volunteer for a performance opportunity in Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini. The character of Madama Butterfly's son Dolore can be played by either a girl or boy and is a non-singing role. The age of Dolore calls for a three-year-old but should be played by an older child who is smaller in size: less than about 3 ½ - 4 feet tall. The selected children should be able to stand or sit on stage and be comfortable being picked up by an adult who will be singing in an operatic voice.

Multiple children will be selected for the role to accommodate the 10 total performances of Madama Butterfly between February 18th and March 24th, 2023. Rehearsals will begin on January 16th. There is some flexibility with scheduling and the selected performers will not be required to attend all rehearsals in their entirety.

Those interested in this exciting performance opportunity should please contact Director of Artistic Administration, Marco Nisticò, at mnistico@sarasotaopera.org or call 941-366-8450 ext. 534 to schedule an appointment.

Sarasota Opera is entering its 64th Season of bringing world-class opera to Florida's Gulf Coast. The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota's Ringling Museum of Art. In 1984 the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater-now the Sarasota Opera House. Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle. The company's Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive Youth Program in the U.S. The Sarasota Opera House, which underwent a $20 million renovation and rehabilitation in 2007, has been called "one of America's finest venues for opera" by Musical America. Since 1983, the company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi and administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012.

Sarasota Opera is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. Programs are paid for in part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax revenues.



Vancouver Opera to Continue 2022-2023 Season With A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM By Benjamin Bri Photo
Vancouver Opera to Continue 2022-2023 Season With A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM By Benjamin Britten
Vancouver Opera will continue its 2022-2023 season with the company premiere of A Midsummer Night's Dream. British composer Benjamin Britten's romantic, atmospheric opera makes its VO debut on February 11 and runs for three performances, including a Sunday matinée.
Reuben Kaye to Host OPERA UP LATE at Sydney WorldPride Photo
Reuben Kaye to Host OPERA UP LATE at Sydney WorldPride
'Compère extraordinaire' Reuben Kaye will make his Sydney Opera House debut when he hosts two exclusive performances of Opera Up Late, a bespoke arts event from Opera Australia, in association with Sydney WorldPride, on 18 and 23 February.
Madison Opera Presents TROUBLE IN TAHITI And THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Photo
Madison Opera Presents TROUBLE IN TAHITI And THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS
Madison Opera brings a jazz-tinged beat into the winter with a double-bill of Leonard Bernstein's Trouble in Tahiti and Kurt Weill's The Seven Deadly Sins. Performances are Friday, February 3 at 8pm and Sunday, February 5 at 2:30pm in the Capitol Theater at Overture Center for the Arts.
Review: 10th Anniversary PROTOTYPE Festival in NY Blasts Off with Du Yun’s IN OUR DA Photo
Review: 10th Anniversary PROTOTYPE Festival in NY Blasts Off with Du Yun’s IN OUR DAUGHTER’S EYES
There’s more contemporary opera in New York these days than there used to be and I’ll drink to that. But there’s nothing else that does it with the panache of the PROTOTYPE Festival, the brainchild of Beth Morrison Projects and HERE.

More Hot Stories For You


Josephine Korda Announced For Opera North's Female Conductor Traineeship 2022-23Josephine Korda Announced For Opera North's Female Conductor Traineeship 2022-23
January 9, 2023

Opera North has announced Joséphine Korda as its 2022-23 Female Conductor Trainee. She takes up the intensive 9-week scheme at the Leeds-based company while studying for her masters at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. 
Odyssey Opera Presents the East Coast Premiere Of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGSOdyssey Opera Presents the East Coast Premiere Of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGS
January 5, 2023

Odyssey Opera, in partnership with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), presents the East Coast premiere of Tobias Picker and Aryeh Lev Stollman's Awakenings (2022) Saturday, February 25, at 7:30 p.m. In a one-night only, fully-staged production, Awakenings marks the first operatic performance in the reopened Huntington Theatre.
Metropolitan Opera to Showcase More New Work Moving Forward; THE HOURS to Return Next SeasonMetropolitan Opera to Showcase More New Work Moving Forward; THE HOURS to Return Next Season
December 27, 2022

According to the New York Times, the Metropolitan Opera is set to reduce performances by 10% and withdraw $30 million from an endowment to help the company focus more on new work, which have been selling better than the classics. The company has been struggling with ticket sales post-pandemic.
DOC THE HALLS A Streaming Collection Of World Premiere Holiday Songs Available Now From Decameron Opera CoalitionDOC THE HALLS A Streaming Collection Of World Premiere Holiday Songs Available Now From Decameron Opera Coalition
December 22, 2022

Decameron Opera Coalition, the celebrated national alliance of independent opera companies, is together again with a digital video songbook for the holiday season, DOC the Halls, which is available on the AÏRIS video streaming platform and also as an audio album through all of the major music services. You can purchase tickets and find more information here. 
Conductor Christoph Altstaedt On Opera North's New Year Celebrations In Huddersfield And HullConductor Christoph Altstaedt On Opera North's New Year Celebrations In Huddersfield And Hull
December 15, 2022

German conductor Christoph Altstaedt returns to the Orchestra of Opera North for a pair of traditional Viennese Whirl concerts to celebrate New Year, at Huddersfield Town Hall on 30 December and Hull City Hall on New Year's Eve, 31 December, with soprano Jennifer France as guest soloist.
share