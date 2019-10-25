Royal Opera House Will Present THE LOST THING

The Royal Opera House, Covent Garden will present "The Lost Thing" this December at the Linbury Theatre in London.

What is it... and where does it belong? The discovery of something mysterious and out of place is the starting point for this new family show. Experience a musical reimagining of Shaun Tan's beautifully illustrated book about a boy who helps a lost thing find its way home. In this enchanting collaboration between Candoco Dance Company and The Royal Opera, a cast of disabled and non-disabled singers, dancers and musicians, come together to tell a story about how we are all connected.

Ben Wright will direct and choreograph, alongside Timothy Burke as music director. Will Holt will provide set and video design, and Rike Zollner will serve as costume designer. The production will be animated by Douglas O'Connell.

The production will run from December 7, 2019 to January 4, 2020.

The performance will last approximately one hour and 30 minutes with one intermission.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/the-lost-thing-by-ben-wright-details.





