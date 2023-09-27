Review Roundup: DEAD MAN WALKING at the Metropolitan Opera

The reviews are in for the premiere production of the new Met season, Dead Man Walking. American composer Jake Heggie’s masterpiece, the most widely performed new opera of the last 20 years, has its highly anticipated Met premiere, in a haunting new production by Ivo van Hove. Based on Sister Helen Prejean’s memoir about her fight for the soul of a condemned murderer, Dead Man Walking matches the high drama of its subject with Heggie’s beautiful and poignant music and a brilliant libretto by Terrence McNally.

The production features Joyce DiDonato, Ryan McKinny, Susan GRaham, and Latonia Moore. Rannick Nézet-Séguin and Steven Osgood share conducting duties.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for this landmark premiere, with mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato starring as Sister Helen. The outstanding cast also features bass-baritone Ryan McKinny as the death-row inmate Joseph De Rocher, soprano Latonia Moore as Sister Rose, and legendary mezzo-soprano Susan Graham—who sang Helen Prejean in the opera’s 2000 premiere—as De Rocher’s mother.

The most widely performed new opera of the last two decades, Dead Man Walking is adapted from the groundbreaking memoir by Sister Helen Prejean. It concerns her ministry to condemned murderers on death row, and in bringing this powerful story to the operatic stage, composer Jake Heggie created a score that recalls Sister Helen’s prose and her advocacy style: direct, unaffected, and unflinchingly honest—but not without a deep understanding of the heart and humanity inside each one of us. 

While based on real-life events from the late 1970s and early 1980s, Heggie’s opera is more generally set in contemporary times, as questions about the value and morality of the death penalty remain relevant. Nonetheless, the locations evoke actual places from Prejean’s life: a mission in a very poor neighborhood of New Orleans, the long road out to Louisiana State Penitentiary, and predominantly the prison itself.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Zachary Woolfe, NY Times: Van Hove’s characteristically spare style is showcased here even more than in his Met “Don Giovanni” last season. He doesn’t bother with cellblock bars or handcuffs, the clichés of prison drama. Jan Versweyveld’s harshly lit set is an empty box with a cube hovering above, and all the blank surfaces are used as screens for stage-filling projections of both prerecorded and live video, another van Hove trademark. Paired with An D’Huys’s muted-color costumes, the effect is of a stylized, anonymously bureaucratic present day.

Photo: Ryan McKinny as Joseph De Rocher and Joyce DiDonato as Sister Helen Prejean in Jake Heggie's "Dead Man Walking." Photo: Karen Almond / Met Opera



