Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: DON CARLO Returns to the Met, This Time in Italian

Exemplary singing and acting all around

Nov. 13, 2022  
Review: DON CARLO Returns to the Met, This Time in Italian
(Ctr) Buratto, Mattei
Photo: Ken Howard/The Met

For an opera that's had a pretty spotty performance record at the Met--Verdi's longest opera, DON CARLOS/DON CARLO, had its company premiere in 1920 then mostly disappeared until Rudolf Bing resurrected it in 1950 for the first production of his tenure as General Manager--it's looking suddenly a lot more familiar.

Last season, the company gave its first presentation of the French version (that's the one called DON CARLOS, with a final S to his first name), in the five-act version that lasted almost 5 hours.

Review: DON CARLO Returns to the Met, This Time in Italian
(from l.) Buratto, Groissbock.
Photo: Ken Howard/The Met

This year, we're back to Italian, under Carlo Rizzi's firm baton, in one of a number of versions (this one running about 4 hours), which uses shortcuts to tell the story elements deleted with the excision of the first act (usually referred to as "the Fontainebleau scene").

In some ways, the opera seems weaker than it had last year, with certain aspects fleshed out in the French version, but somehow it managed to get the audience's blood flowing. It shares the same drab production (seeming even drabber) that Charles Edwards designed (with Adam Silverman's lighting) for the French version last year, for director David McVicar's vision of 16th century Spain, with Brigitte Reiffenstuel's costumes. The times--one of the low points of Spanish history, infamous for the Spanish Inquisition--didn't necessarily call for a production as grim as this.

Review: DON CARLO Returns to the Met, This Time in Italian
(from l.) Relyea, Groissbock.
Photo: Ken Howard/The Met

The only time it was shocked to life is in Phillips's study, in Act III, where bass Gunther Groessboek gave an exemplary version of the long, pain-filled monologue, "Ella giammai m'amo," filled with sadness and regret-everything that had been missing in the premiere last year.

The scheduled Don Carlo was tenor Russell Thomas, but his standby, Rafael Davila, appeared in his place, turning in a fine portrayal, including the spectacular Act I duet ("Dio, che nell'alma infondere") with baritone Peter Mattei as the Marquis da Posa. (Too bad that he doesn't have more solo music in this version of the opera.) He hasn't had an "official" debut at the house in a major role--a Don Jose in CARMEN and a Giasone in MEDEE were also as a standbys--but he's a consummate professional who knows how to get the job done. He's sung the role before elsewhere and landed firmly on his feet.

Review: DON CARLO Returns to the Met, This Time in Italian
(from l.: Matochkina, Buratto
Photo: Ken Howard/The Met

Except for Act I's duet, Mattei's Posa seemed a little too carefully drawn dramatically early in the evening--perhaps unused to Davila's Carlo--but improved markedly as the evening progressed and his death scene in Act IV was truly poignant. The Eboli of Yulia Matochkina gave us a thrilling "O, don fatale," but I don't think there's anyone who could make McVicar's vision of the earlier scene with Eboli's first aria ("the Veil Song") work-not even Jamie Barton in last year's production.

Review: DON CARLO Returns to the Met, This Time in Italian
Mattei. Photo: Ken Howard/The Met

Soprano Eleanor Buratto gave a beautifully nuanced performance as Elisabetta di Valois, married to the king though originally promised to Carlo. Her Act III confrontation with Phillip was wrenching, as was her heartrending rendition of another of the opera's "greatest hits," "Tu che le vanita." The ever-dependable bass-baritone John Relyea was a fearsome Grand Inquisitor and his scenes truly harrowing.

One can't say enough about the Met's orchestra under Rizzi and chorus under Donald Palumbo in making the evening work as well as it did. When the ghost of Emperor Charles V (Phillip's father) materializes at the end of Act IV to remind us that "suffering is unavoidable and ceases only in heaven," he certainly wasn't talking about the evening at the Met. It may have had its short-comings, but the singing alone-and Verdi's great music-made it worth the visit.

Further performances of DON CARLO are one Nov. 15, 23 and 26 at 7:30pm, Nov. 30 at 7pm, and Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at 12:00pm. For more information and tickets, see the Met's website.



Review: ALCINA at Artscape is a Sumptuous, Atmospheric Spectacle of an Opera Photo
Review: ALCINA at Artscape is a Sumptuous, Atmospheric Spectacle of an Opera
It is imperative that I begin this review by admitting that before viewing ALCINA, I was an opera-virgin. Well, this production was the perfect introduction to the genre. Firstly, what a magical experience to be back in the Artscape after a lengthy COVID-induced hiatus. The excitement and anticipation of the audience-members could be felt through
New York City Opera to Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 in December Photo
New York City Opera to Present ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 in December
New York City Opera will celebrate the holidays with All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 at Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, presented in association with Bodhi Tree Concerts and with the support of Kings Alley.
The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen Encore Presentation of Met Operas Production of Verdis Photo
The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen Encore Presentation of Met Opera's Production of Verdi's LA TRAVIATA
Verdi's La Traviata is the next Met Opera production coming to the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse. Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta—one of opera's ultimate heroines—in Michael Mayer's vibrant production of Verdi's beloved tragedy.
Review: New York Becomes HOMETOWN to Kaminsky-Reed Opera About ICE Raid on Slaughterhouse Photo
Review: New York Becomes HOMETOWN to Kaminsky-Reed Opera About ICE Raid on Slaughterhouse in Iowa
HOMETOWN TO THE WORLD--the 70-minute contemporary chamber opera by Laura Kaminsky and Kimberly Reed about the aftermath of a 2008 raid by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a slaughterhouse in Postville, Iowa--is about as far from the Midwest of Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN imaginable.

From This Author - Richard Sasanow

Richard Sasanow has been BroadwayWorld.com's Opera Editor for many years, with interests covering contemporary works, standard repertoire and true rarities from every era. He is an intervi... (read more about this author)


Review: New York Becomes HOMETOWN to Kaminsky-Reed Opera About ICE Raid on Slaughterhouse in IowaReview: New York Becomes HOMETOWN to Kaminsky-Reed Opera About ICE Raid on Slaughterhouse in Iowa
November 10, 2022

HOMETOWN TO THE WORLD--the 70-minute contemporary chamber opera by Laura Kaminsky and Kimberly Reed about the aftermath of a 2008 raid by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a slaughterhouse in Postville, Iowa--is about as far from the Midwest of Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN imaginable.
Review: Crutchfield's Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose TheatreReview: Crutchfield's Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose Theatre
November 7, 2022

Will Crutchfield’s gutsy Teatro Nuovo brought New Yorkers a chance to evaluate Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO the other day at Jazz from Lincoln Center’s Rose Theatre. Kudos to Crutchfield, who continues on his quest for the most authentic of the authentic in bel canto, even when the originals weren’t exactly smash hits to begin with. That includes MAOMETTO, which has had a quite checkered past.
Interview: Inside Paul Moravec's 'Method' of Composing A NATION OF OTHERSInterview: Inside Paul Moravec's 'Method' of Composing A NATION OF OTHERS
November 7, 2022

When Paul Moravec calls himself as “a sort of Method composer,” in describing his work on A NATION OF OTHERS, commissioned for the Oratorio Society of NY, debuting at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 15, he’s likening his writing to the “Method Acting” technique: getting inside the heads of his characters, understanding their inner motivation and emotions, connecting his own life to theirs.
Review: How the Wisdom of Elders Influenced Musicians Davone Tines and Jennifer Koh in EVERYTHING RISES at BAMReview: How the Wisdom of Elders Influenced Musicians Davone Tines and Jennifer Koh in EVERYTHING RISES at BAM
October 18, 2022

In EVERYTHING RISES--a one-hour performance piece from African American bass-baritone Davone Tines and Korean American violinist Jennifer Koh that had its East Coast premiere last week as part of BAM’s Next Wave series--we see these two virtuoso musicians take control of their careers, with the help of their matriarchs.
Review: That Was No LADY, in Mtsensk or Anywhere Else, But Boy Was She Spectacular!Review: That Was No LADY, in Mtsensk or Anywhere Else, But Boy Was She Spectacular!
October 10, 2022

Afraid of Shostakovich? Don’t be. LADY MACBETH OF MTSENSK is a glory to behold, in Graham Vick’s knockout production, designed and costumed by Paul Brown, staged this time by Paula Suozzi, with Ron Howell’s choreography. And there were times when the music, with the Met orchestra under the firm, smart baton of Keri-Lynn Wilson, almost sounded like, yes, Puccini, while it was clearly expressionist as well.