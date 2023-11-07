Review: Comedy Tonight! MasterVoices Does THE FROGS, Or Why Isn't Sondheim at the Met?

Great fun and lively music from Ted Sperling’s troop and guests provided a combination that was ‘a hit, a very palpable hit’

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: X Marks the Spot at Met Premiere of 'X: Life and Times of Malcolm X' Photo 1 Review: X Marks the Spot at Met Premiere of 'X: Life and Times of Malcolm X'
Review: 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS, London Coliseum Photo 2 Review: 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS, London Coliseum
Review: RIP VAN WINKLE, Hoxton Hall Photo 3 Review: RIP VAN WINKLE, Hoxton Hall
Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece Photo 4 Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece

Review: Comedy Tonight! MasterVoices Does THE FROGS, Or Why Isn't Sondheim at the Met?

The tributes to music master Stephen Sondheim continue and continue some more, though “the big one” is yet to come. I’m talking about the Met.

Bre-ke-ke-kek, in froggy Sondheim-speak, indeed.

After all, the house could use a little new comic blood, as I wrote in a review of Gilbert & Sullivan’s IOLANTHE a few months back. Some of Sondheim’s masterworks are surefire to fit in to the Met’s hallowed walls.

SWEENEY TODD (all right, all right—how many can we take?) and A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC had their Lincoln Center “tryouts” back in the old City Opera days at the New York State Theatre (though it could take another 20 years to whip his final piece, “Here We Go,” into shape [particularly “Exterminating Angel”] to even be fit for Broadway.) Nevertheless, Sondheim’s previous works remain catnip for musical theatre lovers, even if their previous outing, e.g., THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Theatre, was less than scintillating.

That didn’t stop MasterVoices, under Ted Sperling, from finding it irresistible—and the result was a hit, or, as Shakespeare wrote in “Hamlet”: “A hit, a very palpable hit.”  With its libretto by Burt Shevelove and Nathan Lane, and Nathan Lane again), it fit the stage Jazz from Lincoln Center’s Rose Theatre very nicely indeed. With its juicy music for the tip-top MasterVoices chorus and wonderfully silly parts for the great farceurs on hand for the occasion, dressed by Tracy Christensen (and happy openings for some dancing green amphibians, via Lainie Sakakura's blithe choreography).

The result? THE FROGS worked wonders over this past weekend with the chorus members and orchestra of MasterVoices under Ted Sperling in fine form behind—and above—the action.

The guest stars included Lane himself as the happy-go-lucky narrator of the piece, making sure that his work as co-book-writer was performed to a tee, surrounded by a silly Douglas Sills, a goofy Kevin Chamberlin, Marc Kudisch (as an over-the-top, preening Herakles/Hercules), Chuck Cooper (quirkily crossing the River Styx as Charon), Peter Bartlett (as Pluto [the god, not the dog], Dylan Baker (as a pompous GB Shaw, “author of My Fair Lady”), Jordan Donica (as Shakespeare, fresh from Lancelot in “Camelot”), plus Candic Corbin as the sole female principal, Ariadne, the late wife of Dionysus. So what if some of the players seemed to be playing versions of themselves?! The audience had a ball.

Of course, it was Sondheim’s score that was the draw for many and there was much to admire, even one that was put together with spit and tissue paper. From the opening number (left from A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM), the charmingly hilarious “Invocation and Instructions to the Audience,” delivered hilariously by Sills and Chamberlin (as the god of theatre/wine Dionysus and his man Xanthias). It’s Sondheim’s version of a “list” song: “Please, don’t cough, it tends to throw the actors off… Please don’t fart, there’s very little air and this is art.”

But wait, there’s also the lovely “Ariadne,” “Shaw” (whom Dionysus has been chasing down to bring him back to save Earth) and “Fear No More” for Donica as Shakespeare in good form.

With all due respect to Kevin Puts, Terence Blanchard and Anthony Davis, there’s a big hole in the Met’s repertoire where Sondheim should be found. After all, the New York Philharmonic has found room for him, including a couple of productions of SWEENEY TODD (Patti Lupone and George Hearn, Bryn Terfel and Emma Thompson), along with a classic version of FOLLIES.

All right,maybe THE FROGS is not the one to make it as a fully staged production at the Met. But wouldn’t it be fun to have it as a one-off for a little night music! MasterVoices showed that it has the bone structure for the right orchestra, chorus and players—which the Met surely has in spades.

MasterVoices THE FROGS

Photo: Erin Baiano



RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Review: X Marks the Spot at Met Premiere of X: Life and Times of Malcolm X Photo
Review: X Marks the Spot at Met Premiere of 'X: Life and Times of Malcolm X'

It’s taken a long time for X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X—the rediscovered and revised ‘80s work by Anthony Davis, Thulani Davis and Christopher Davis, in Robert O’Hara’s production and conducted by Kazem Abdullah--to cross the plaza from what was the old City Opera at New York State Theatre to a premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.

2
VIDEO: Watch Footage from X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X at The Metropolitan Opera Photo
VIDEO: Watch Footage from X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X at The Metropolitan Opera

The Metropolitan Opera is currently presenting the company premiere of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Anthony Davis's groundbreaking opera X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X, opening November 3, the second of six new productions in the 2023–24 season. Check out a new trailer for the production here!

3
VIDEO: Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for Atlanta Operas RIGOLETTO Photo
VIDEO: Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for Atlanta Opera's RIGOLETTO

The Atlanta Opera is presenting its first mainstage event of the new season with a new co-production of Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto on Nov 4 -7, 2023 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. One of the composer's most celebrated operas, Rigoletto tells a poignant tale of love, betrayal, and revenge. Watch a new trailer for the production here!

4
The Metropolitan Operas 2023–24 Live in HD Season to Continue With Anthony Daviss X: Photo
The Metropolitan Opera's 2023–24 Live in HD Season to Continue With Anthony Davis's X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X

The Metropolitan Opera's 2023–24 Live in HD season will continue with the company premiere of Anthony Davis's X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X.

From This Author - Richard Sasanow

Richard Sasanow has been BroadwayWorld.com's Opera Editor for many years, with interests covering contemporary works, standard repertoire and true rarities from every era. He is an interviewe... Richard Sasanow">(read more about this author)

Review: X Marks the Spot at Met Premiere of 'X: Life and Times of Malcolm X'Review: X Marks the Spot at Met Premiere of 'X: Life and Times of Malcolm X'
Review: Plenty of High Notes at Unusually Low-Key Richard Tucker Awards GalaReview: Plenty of High Notes at Unusually Low-Key Richard Tucker Awards Gala
Today is World Opera Day!Today is World Opera Day!
Review: Met Revival of BALLO IN MASCHERA Opens in Alden ProductionReview: Met Revival of BALLO IN MASCHERA Opens in Alden Production

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT Video
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE Video
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera in Opera Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera
Carnegie Hall (11/29-11/29)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
Sir Bryn Terfel in Opera Sir Bryn Terfel
Carnegie Hall (11/14-11/14)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  