Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Botstein and ASO Bring Strauss's Seldom-Heard DAPHNE to Carnegie Hall

Despite Problematic Libretto, Fine Cast, Chorus and Orchestra under Music Director Leon Botstein, Show Opera Is Better than Its Reputation

Mar. 25, 2023  
Review: Botstein and ASO Bring Strauss's Seldom-Heard DAPHNE to Carnegie Hall

It's hard to compete with yourself -- especially the 'you' that was at the height of your powers.
I think that's part of the problem with the place that Richard Strauss's DAPHNE holds in the composer's canon.

Often referred to as a second- (or even third-) tier work, it has much to offer and enjoy, as the performance by the American Symphony Orchestra under Leon Botstein at Carnegie Hall the other night proved quite well.

Part of the problem, I think, is that this "Bucolic Tragedy in One Act" -- as it is subtitled, running about 100 minutes -- has a minor-league plot (libretto by Joseph Gregor) based on Greek myth, with a fine score that should keep any Strauss-lover riveted in the hands of the right singers.

The title role was sung attractively by soprano Jana McIntyre, who drew much attention last summer as Aminta in another late Strauss opera, DIE SCHWEIGSAME FRAU at Bard's summer festival, also under Botstein's baton. She did well with the difficult title role here, even if not as prettily as one might have wished for.

Still, in this Strauss-in-Wagner-mode, she brought all the rich sound that was demanded of her, along with the skills to deliver the devilish fioratura, which was no small achievement. She was in particular fine form when she mourned the loss of the love she had taken for granted, as well as when, in finishing the opera, she becomes a tree in this nature-driven piece.

The killer role here, however, is the heldentenor-ish role of Apollo, the god who is one of Daphne's would-be suitors. When Renee Fleming recorded the opera, her Apollo was the late Johann Botha, who was known for the size and power of his voice.

Tenor Kyle van Schoonhoven may have paced himself a bit early on in the exhausting role, but when the most difficult music came later in the piece, he was ready for it; he impressed with his high notes. When he reached his long aria in praise of Daphne, "Do my eyes behold heavenly beauty?" ("Was erblicke inch? Himmlische Schohnheit!"), he was in his element.

The opera has a second major role for a tenor, the heroine's other suitor, Leukippos, a shepherd who was her childhood playmate and had a tough time being taken seriously by her. It was sung appealingly by Aaron Blake, with a light approach but nevertheless had more heft to his voice than I've previously heard from him.

In the smaller but hardly unimportant roles of Daphne's father and mother, Peneios and Gaea, respectively, bass Stefan Egerstrom and mezzo Ronnita Miller did outstanding, finely drawn work.

Mezzo Marlen Nahhas and soprano Ashley Dixon easily handled the Wagner-esque music of the two maids, while baritone Kenneth Overton stood out in the musically rich role as the first of the shepherds; Jack Cotterell, Paul Holmes and Blake Austin Brooks did exemplary work as the other three shepards.

The Bard Festival Chorale, under James Bagwell, added greatly to the overall effectiveness of the evening.

The composer wrote DAPHNE near the end of his career, in the late '30s, much after his greatest works had been created. SALOME and ELEKTRA, for example go back to the first decade of the 20th century, followed closely by ROSENKAVALIER; while not as popular but still considered masterworks, ARIADNE and FRAU OHNE SCHATTEN came shortly thereafter.

DAPHNE (and another late Strauss I've liked, DIE LIEBE DER DANAE) is considered by many an afterthought of a great man. Botstein and his orchestra treated the work with respect, seeming determined to give it a chance to fly. If it didn't soar with the eagles, it certainly made a good case for itself (though perhaps not for pairing it with "An den Baum Daphne," the epilogue which began the evening and showed off the skills of the chorus).

Photo: Jana McIntyre, Kyle van Schoonhoven (seated), Leon Botstein (conducting).



Cincinnati Opera and CCM to Workshop Two Operas-in-Progress This Spring Photo
Cincinnati Opera and CCM to Workshop Two Operas-in-Progress This Spring
Cincinnati Opera and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) have announced the next events in their joint program, Opera Fusion: New Works.
Madison Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO This April Photo
Madison Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO This April
Madison Opera concludes its mainstage season with its first production in over a decade of Mozart's classic The Marriage of Figaro. Performances are Friday, April 28 at 8pm and Sunday, April 30 at 2:30pm in Overture Hall at the Overture Center for the Arts.
VIDEO: Strausss DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met Opera Photo
VIDEO: Strauss's DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met Opera
Watch video from Lise Davidsen, a leading international soprano who has been lauded for her recent Met performances in Strauss's Elektra and Ariadne auf Naxos and Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, returns to the Met stage for Strauss's grand comedy Der Rosenkavalier, singing the Marschallin for the first time in a seven-performance run from March 27 to April 20.
San Diego Operas THE FALLING AND THE RISING To Feature Active Military In Singing Roles Photo
San Diego Opera's THE FALLING AND THE RISING To Feature Active Military In Singing Roles
San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season comes to a close with Zach Redler's opera about  military spirit with The Falling and the Rising. The Falling and the Rising opens May 12, 2022 at 7:30  PM at the Balboa Theatre as part of the dētour Series.

From This Author - Richard Sasanow

Richard Sasanow has been BroadwayWorld.com's Opera Editor for many years, with interests covering contemporary works, standard repertoire and true rarities from every era. He is an intervi... (read more about this author)


Review: Shakespeare's Merry Wives Get the Best of a Grand Michael Volle in Verdi's FALSTAFFReview: Shakespeare's Merry Wives Get the Best of a Grand Michael Volle in Verdi's FALSTAFF
March 20, 2023

Combine a supreme farceur with a stentorian voice that thrills and you get baritone Michael Volle’s portrayal of the title role in Verdi’s FALSTAFF, which breezed into town late last week for a limited run at the Met. While we’ve had dramatic singers in the role before, they were mostly from Italian repertoire; I don’t know when the last time a Wagnerian--a Wotan from the Ring, for instance--took on this role around here, but Volle did himself proud.
Review: Oh Goddess, Bellini's NORMA Returns to the MetReview: Oh Goddess, Bellini's NORMA Returns to the Met
March 10, 2023

You’ve got to admit that the Met had a lot of guts to dedicate this season’s performances of Vincenzo Bellini’s NORMA (libretto by Felice Romani) to the memory of Maria Callas on the 100th anniversary of her birth. Hers was simply one of the most legendary portrayals of the role, by a fabled singer. Period. But Yoncheva--and her costars--pulled off the performance with aplomb and made the Met audience very happy indeed.
Review: Are Met Audiences Blue? Yes, Because TRAVIATA Has an AngelReview: Are Met Audiences Blue? Yes, Because TRAVIATA Has an Angel
March 10, 2023

Soprano Angel Blue’s Violetta didn’t seem as tragic as we’re used to seeing in Verdi’s masterwork and maybe that's right. She’s lived life on her own terms and if she’s dying of tuberculosis, well, c’est la vie. (After all, the source of the piece is French: the Alexandre Dumas fils “La Dame aux Camellias”).
Review: Met's New LOHENGRIN Is Thrillingly Sung but Close Your Eyes and ListenReview: Met's New LOHENGRIN Is Thrillingly Sung but Close Your Eyes and Listen
February 27, 2023

The Met’s new production of Richard Wagner’s LOHENGRIN showcases startlingly good singing from tenor Piotr Beczala in the title role, supported ably and nobly by soprano Tamara Wilson’s Elsa, bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin’s Telramund and bass Gunther Groissbock’s King Heinrich. And soprano Christine Goerke’s evil Ortrud nearly steals the show. With the Met’s orchestra and chorus in glorious form, led by music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin in the pit, the performance made you want to scream and yell for more.
Review: Met Opera Continues Support of Ukraine with CONCERT OF REMEMBRANCEReview: Met Opera Continues Support of Ukraine with CONCERT OF REMEMBRANCE
February 27, 2023

Friday night, the Metropolitan Opera gave its second concert honoring “Ukraine and its brave citizens as they fight to defend their country and cultural heritage.” The country’s colors flew above the performance, which opened with a pretaped video message from First Lady, Olena Zelenska, along with the Ukraine national anthem. She remarked that the concert wasn’t really marking the one-year anniversary of the horrendous, illegal conflict (although, indeed, it did), but a time closer to peace for its citizenry.
share