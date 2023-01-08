Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Reuben Kaye to Host OPERA UP LATE at Sydney WorldPride

The event will be held on 18 and 23 February.

Jan. 08, 2023  

'Compère extraordinaire' Reuben Kaye will make his Sydney Opera House debut when he hosts two exclusive performances of Opera Up Late, a bespoke arts event from Opera Australia, in association with Sydney WorldPride, on 18 and 23 February.

Opera Up Late is a grand collision of opera and cabaret directed by the award-winning Shaun Rennie where audiences will be treated to a wildly entertaining night of queer romance, drag and the world's most famous opera arias.

In a rare late night peek beneath the city's famous sails these performances begin at 11:00pm and feature artists from Opera Australia, including Australian tenors Tomas Dalton and Benjamin Rasheed, mezzo-soprano Angela Hogan, soprano Cathy-Di Zhang and musical theatre's rising star Annie Aitken, with music direction by Opera Australia's Chorus Master Paul Fitzsimon.

Brutally funny and multi-award winning, Reuben Kaye is an Australian comedian, singer and writer, who has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in comedy and cabaret both locally and internationally, while also accruing a massive following on Tiktok, Youtube and Instagram.

His subversive comedy and quick wit is matched by his vocal range and he notes how his own love of opera has inspired him throughout his life.

"Ever since I first forced my parents to watch me re-enact the final scenes of Carmen in full costume at 8 years old in the living room I have dreamed of this moment. And I plan to approach it with just as much subtlety, dignity and restraint." said Kaye.

The acclaimed Shaun Rennie will direct this high-octane blend of cabaret and gala concert in what he says will be no regular night at the opera.

"I am thrilled to work with Opera Australia and Sydney WorldPride to create a night that celebrates opera and other great musical anthems through a queer lens, as well as celebrating the exceptional queer talent on stage," says Rennie.

"The hilarious and outrageously talented Reuben Kaye will set the tone perfectly for these performances. It will be, without a doubt, a brilliant night out!" he said.

Opera Up Late shines a light on the extraordinary talent that the queer community brings to the national company, Opera Australia and the iconic Sydney Opera House as Sydney WorldPride takes over the city in 2023.

Photo Credit: Daniel Boud




