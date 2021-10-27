Reimagined Virtual Opera OTELLO to be Presented by The Town Hall and PREformances Chamber Music Collaborative

The Town Hall and the PREformances Chamber Music Collaborative have teamed up to bring Verdi's Otello, virtually, to audiences at home as part of The Town Hall's new Opera at Home series. The virtual series, beginning November 18 at 8pm, presents operas in under an hour, sung by a diverse group of singers who have graced the stages of great opera houses including Metropolitan Opera and New York City Opera

Now, due to the pandemic, they are singing from their own homes.

At its core, Otello is about a man who falsely accuses his wife of cheating on him, and believes this lie so strongly that he eventually takes her life. Opera at Home's Otello has captured and brought forth all the important points of the opera so that audience members get a full and rich experience of Verdi's masterwork, while others are left intrigued and compelled to see the complete version. Although abridged, Opera at Home gives audiences a complete experience and aims to open operatic newcomers to the emotional lure of grand opera.

Otello features Errin Brooks as Otello, Allison Charney as Desdemona, and Jordan Charney as The Narrator. The pianist is Craig Ketter.

Shot in quarantine with all of the performers and crew members working remotely, Opera at Home's first production asks the question: Is there a way to create opera virtually? Can performers truly sing to each other when they're not in physical proximity? What must be undertaken by sound designers to make performers sound like they are in the same space? The PREformances Chamber Music Collaborative undertook this challenge.

Artistic director Allison Charney has reimagined and abridged Otello for this virtual presentation with a remote production team who worked to find a way to address the challenges of remote recording. The production team, including sound engineers and video designers, were able to use technology that allowed for graphics, outdoor scenes, and other techniques that a live experience can't provide. The creative team is led by Tony-Award winning sound designer, Nevin Steinberg as Executive Producer. Opera at Home is a new way for opera lovers to experience opera with the most important values of the form in-tact: performance and storytelling.

PREformances was created to allow artists to perform and workshop pieces of music that they were booked to perform on large stages. The Town Hall and PREformances teamed up in January of this year to present A Season of Hope, a collection of virtual performances featuring high-demand musicians and the works of living composers.

"The Town Hall, once the home of the classical music debut, is very excited to bring accessible opera to the masses," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "The history of classical vocalists at the hall is one of great pride and diversity in classical music has been a thread throughout the hall's 100 year history. With a legacy that includes the debuts of Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price, The Town Hall is excited to bring diverse voices and high-quality, accessible classical programming to a wider audience."

Opera at Home is a one-of-a kind program and Verdi's late career masterwork is the perfect beginning for this new program.

All ticket sales benefit the Classical Programming at The Town Hall.

Tickets for Opera at Home are $35, with $20 tickets for students, seniors and those with financial difficulties. For tickets and information, please visit: www.TheTownHall.org.