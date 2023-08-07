Regina Opera Presents A Free Concert In Queens

Regina Opera will present a free operatic concert on August 20, 2023 featuring 4 opera soloists: sopranos Tate Chu and Cate Webber; tenors Josh Avant and Nikhil Krishna; flutist Richard Paratley; accompanied by pianist Catherine Miller.

The concert features Italian songs, selections from operas including "La Bohème" and "La Traviata", and instrumental favorites. No reservations or tickets are required. Free parking. The Mall building is across the street from the Metropolitan Avenue "M" train subway station.

Time: Sunday August 20, 2023 at 3PM

Location: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture Showroom, 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. Middle Village, NY 11379.

For further information, visit Regina opera's website: Click Here or e-mail reginaopera@yahoo.com or phone 718-259-2772

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. The Regina Opera Company's programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Major support is provided by New York City Council Members Alexa Avilés and Justin Brannan, the Donald C. Brace Foundation, Con Edison, Investors Foundation, Citizens Philanthropic Foundation, Seijo Corporation, Raymour & Flanigan, and the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation.