RIGOLETTO, THE FLYING DUTCHMAN, and More Announced for Utah Opera 2022-23 Season

Opera represents the full range of the human experience-so it is fitting that people of all ages, backgrounds, and experiences will find relevance in Utah Opera's four productions in the 2022-23 season at Salt Lake City's Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre.

From the most recognizable works about love and loss by opera titans Wagner and Verdi, to a coming-of-age comedy that is perfect entertainment for the whole family, to the "totally user-friendly" (Los Angeles Times) tale of tech genius Steve Jobs that is immediately relatable to anyone who has used a smart device, Utah Opera delivers on its mission to connect the community through great live music.



"Opera directly reflects life's emotions and the human condition in a way that few other art forms can," says Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President & CEO Steve Brosvik. "With themes of romance, trust, heartbreak, family, growing up, work-life-balance, and so much more-all brought to the stage by some of today's most gifted performers-our 2022-23 season is crafted to be meaningful and memorable for our entire community."



It is also a season in which audiences will have the opportunity to see their fellow Utahns represented on the stage, as the Utah Opera Chorus performs in all four productions for the first time in years.



The Utah Opera Chorus and the Utah Symphony are joined by star-studded casts that will vividly bring to life the combination of passion, intensity, and dramatic rises and falls of heroes and antiheroes that is so unique to opera. "It's a season of complexities in terms of the characters and the stories," reflects Utah Opera Artistic Director Christopher McBeth. "It's a little bit of something for everyone and really represents the best of our wonderful art form."



Among the most celebrated operatic composers in history is Wagner-a name that has become synonymous with opera-making The Flying Dutchman the perfect way to open the season in October 2022. Everything about the show is oversized, from the orchestra, to the number of people on stage, to the music itself. The sounds of Wagner's powerful score will wash over listeners, perfectly complementing the stormy and poetic tale of a ghostly sea captain who must find and trust in true love to break the spell that doomed him to sail the seas for all eternity.



After receiving rave reviews for his performance in La traviata in 2019, Michael Chioldi, one of the most sought-out dramatic baritones of his generation, returns as The Dutchman; also returning by popular demand is Utah native and Metropolitan Opera regular Wendy Bryn Harmer as Senta, The Dutchman's long-awaited love. Andreas Hager directs a haunting 2017 production by Tomer Zvulun that updates the setting to the early 20th century (with the second act opening in an industrial sail factory) and layers multimedia projections over stark and imposing scenery.



Lightening the mood in January 2023 is Donizetti's The Daughter of the Regiment, which Utah Opera is staging for the first time. This spunky and family-friendly comedy shares what happens when a young girl, Marie, grows up with not just one over-protective father, but a whole army regiment of them! Her adopted "dads" are firmly against her having anything to do with Tonio, the soldier she's met from across enemy lines-and to complicate the situation further, a mysterious, aristocratic relative whisks her away to turn her into a lady and marry her off to a "proper" man.



Described as "the perfect male lead" (St. Louis Post-Dispatch), Jack Swanson plays Tonio and takes on one of the most acrobatic tenor arias of all time. Rising-star soprano Madison Leonard, based in Utah and a winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council auditions, takes the role of Marie, and audience-favorite Matthew Burns, who played the curmudgeonly Doctor Bartolo in Utah Opera's 2021 The Barber of Seville, returns as Sergeant Sulpice. Michael Shell, a master of comedy who directed the off-the-wall production of The Barber of Seville last year, is sure to get hearty laughs again as he directs this show about family ties, transitioning to adulthood, and fighting for love.



March 2023 brings another-albeit much darker-father-daughter story, this time taking on themes of karma and revenge. Verdi's Rigoletto is one of his best-known and most-loved works, a tragedy about a jester who is always ready with a joke until he is cursed and learns that his own daughter is the Duke's latest conquest. Stephanie Havey directs a traditional staging of this classic Italian opera and Joseph Colaneri conducts Verdi's tuneful score, which at times seems to contradict the heart-wrenching plot with its buoyant melodies. As Music Director of the Glimmerglass Festival for 11 years and a frequent guest at The Metropolitan Opera, Colaneri is an expert in the music of Verdi, ensuring that audiences will experience everything the composer intended.



Scott Hendricks, with a "rich baritone and energetic stage presence" (Opera News), is renowned worldwide for his portrayal of Rigoletto, the jester who will do anything for his beloved daughter. (Little does Rigoletto know that his daughter, Gilda, sung by the dynamic and versatile Jasmine Habersham, will do anything for the man she loves.) Habersham made her Utah Opera debut playing Pip in Moby-Dick in 2018 and her career has skyrocketed since; she recently performed the role of Gilda in Europe.



The classics Rigoletto and The Flying Dutchman both present stories of curses, and The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, concluding the season in May 2023, is a modern and thoroughly accessible opera about the curse of a creative genius. Utah Opera is committed to expanding the operatic repertoire and has co-produced this new production by Tomer Zvulun together with The Atlanta Opera, Austin Opera, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, and Calgary Opera. The action unfolds how Jobs struggled with imperfections in his relationships and personal life while relentlessly dedicating himself to creating the perfect device. Faced with his mortality, Jobs re-visits moments that shaped him-from his young romance to his dramatic fall from the C-suite-and considers how he wants to be remembered, circling back with newfound understanding.



A smart and sleek take on the entrepreneur who changed our modern world forever, The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs won a Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording along with three Grammy nominations, including Best Contemporary Classical Composition. The libretto is by Mark Campbell, known for his stunning work on Silent Night, with a score by Mason Bates, combining traditional and electronic instruments and sounds in a meaningful way. Screens and video images further emphasize the subject matter-technology's omnipresence in our lives. John Moore makes his Utah Opera debut as Steve Jobs and, according to Bates, "so vividly creates the lead role that, by the end, you will be half-certain you are witnessing the man himself."



In addition to its four mainstage productions, Utah Opera offers education opportunities and resources that reach tens of thousands of learners of all ages throughout the year. In-school programs are presented by the opera's five resident artists-talented early-career opera singers and pianists. "Who Wants to Be an Opera Star?" uses a fun-filled gameshow format to teach elementary school students the fundamentals of opera, while "Opera 101" and "Opera Up Close" offer performances and discussions with secondary school choral students. These programs have been offered virtually throughout the pandemic, recently resuming in-person formats for some presentations. Students and their teachers are also invited to attend the final dress rehearsal before each Utah Opera production at Opera-tunities Night; and online learning courses, Ghost Light podcast episodes, and pre-opera talks help prepare audiences for what they will see and hear at the opera. Altogether, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera engages more than 155,000 students annually, leading the most extensive performing arts education program in the U.S.



2022-23 Utah Opera Season

All performances listed below take place at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre

50 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT

Wagner's The Flying Dutchman

October 8 (7:30 PM), 10 (7 PM), 12 (7 PM), 14 (7:30 PM) & 16 (2 PM), 2022

Wagner's name is synonymous with opera-and his stormy, haunting, and poetic tale dives into the depths as it asks whether love can bring redemption. Only able to come ashore once every seven years, a ghostly sea captain must find true love to break the spell that doomed him to sail the seas for all eternity-but when he finally meets the woman who could change his fate, will he allow himself to trust her?

Ari Pelto, conductor

Andreas Hager, director

Tomer Zvulun, original stage director

Michaella Calzaretta, chorus master

Michael Chioldi, The Dutchman

Wendy Bryn Harmer, Senta

Robert Stahley, Erik

Tichina Vaughn, Mary

Utah Opera Chorus

Utah Symphony

Sung in German with English supertitles.

Donizetti's The Daughter of the Regiment

January 14 (7:30 PM), 16 (7 PM), 18 (7 PM), 20 (7:30 PM) & 22 (2 PM), 2023

One over-protective father would be enough; imagine having an army of them! Sparks fly when Marie, an orphan raised by French soldiers, meets Tonio from across enemy lines. Her "dads" won't stand for this-and neither will the mysterious, aristocratic relative who whisks her away, determined to turn her into a lady and marry her off to a "proper" man. Who will win on the battlefield of love in this spunky and family-friendly comedy?

Stephanie Rhodes Russell, conductor

Michael Shell, director

Linda Pisano, costume designer

Michaella Calzaretta, chorus master

Madison Leonard, Marie

Jack Swanson, Tonio

Matthew Burns, Sergeant Sulpice

Utah Opera Chorus

Utah Symphony

Performed in French and English with English supertitles.

Verdi's Rigoletto

March 11 (7:30 PM), 13 (7 PM), 15 (7 PM), 17 (7:30 PM) & 19 (2 PM), 2023

The Duke is a notorious womanizer and his court jester, Rigoletto, is all too ready to laugh at the men whose wives and daughters have been seduced-that is, until he learns his own daughter is the Duke's latest conquest. In the end, the cruel and devastating joke is on the jester. Revenge only leads to disaster and no one is safe in Verdi's tragic yet tuneful Rigoletto, the epitome of high drama and an operatic classic.

Joseph Colaneri, conductor

Stephanie Havey, director

Steven C. Kemp, set designer

Michaella Calzaretta, chorus master



Scott Hendricks, Rigoletto

Jasmine Habersham, Gilda

Matthew White, Duke of Mantua

Utah Opera Chorus

Utah Symphony

Sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Mason Bates & Mark Campbell's The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

May 6 (7:30 PM), 8 (7 PM), 10 (7 PM), 12 (7:30 PM) & 14 (2 PM), 2023

Steve Jobs dedicated himself to creating the perfect device while wrestling with his own imperfections. He created technology to connect us while struggling to connect with those around him. Faced with his mortality, Jobs re-visits moments that shaped his life and circles back with newfound understanding. This Grammy-nominated, "totally user-friendly" opera (Los Angeles Times) is a smart and sleek take on the entrepreneur who changed our modern world forever.

Utah Opera is a co-producer of this new production, together with Atlanta Opera, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, Austin Opera, and Calgary Opera.

Robert Tweten, conductor

Rebecca Herman, director

Tomer Zvulun, original stage director

Jacob A. Climer, set and costume designer

S. Tucker, video

Robert Wierzel, lighting designer

Michaella Calzaretta, chorus master

John Moore, Steve Jobs

Sarah Coit, Laurene Powell Jobs

Wei Wu, Kōbun Chino Otogawa

Utah Opera Chorus

Utah Symphony

Sung in English with English supertitles.



Full casting and artist details will be announced at a later date.



Utah Opera, established by Glade Peterson in 1978, has been part of the Utah community for nearly a half-century, engaging audiences through inspiring and exciting operatic performances. The opera company presents four annual productions at the historic Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre and regularly partners with other organizations for special presentations.

In addition to producing classic works from the operatic repertoire, Utah Opera also emphasizes the importance of contemporary American opera, with notable achievements including the 1996 commissioning and world premiere of David Carlson's Dreamkeepers and the co-commissioning and Western U.S. premiere of Ricky Ian Gordon's The Grapes of Wrath in 2007; the Western U.S. premiere of Jeremy Howard Beck and Stephanie Fleischmann's The Long Walk in 2016; the creation of a new production of Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer's Moby-Dick in 2018 that featured a versatile set designed to adapt to a wide range of theater stages; the creation of a new production of Rachel Portman and Nicholas Wright's The Little Prince, premiered on the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre stage in January 2019; and the presentation of Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell's Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Silent Night to critical acclaim in January 2020. Utah Opera's co-production of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs in May 2023 continues this legacy.

Utah Opera operates a full production studio where productions are rehearsed and costumes, props, and set pieces are designed, built, stored, and rented out to other opera companies around the world. The opera currently has 19 full sets and costumes for 50 full productions in its inventory. Utah Opera also offers a Resident Artists program, a nationally recognized young artist training program for professional singers and pianists who perform in the company's productions and participate in education and community engagement activities.

Utah Opera's Artistic Director, Christopher McBeth, joined the company in the fall of 2000 and took over primary artistic leadership in 2003. Under his leadership, Utah Opera productions have received acclaim for introducing audiences to the next generation of fine singing actors. Under his leadership, Utah Opera has provided distinguished quality productions to Utah audiences that showcase emerging and established artists, celebrate traditional works, and champion the American operatic tradition.

The Utah Symphony has performed as part of Utah Opera's productions since the company's founding, and the two organizations merged in 2002. Altogether, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera reaches 450,000 residents throughout the state and the Intermountain region each year, including more than 155,000 students.

For more information about Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, visit usuo.org, utahopera.org, utahsymphony.org, and deervalleymusicfestival.org.