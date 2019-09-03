President of Salzburg Festival Speaks Out in Support of Kathryn Lewek

President of the Salzburg Festival, Dr. Helga Rabl-Stadler, posted a statement to Facebook after Kathryn Lewek took to social media last week to voice her disappointment in critics who body shamed her in reviews of her performance.

BroadwayWorld reported of Lewek's statement last week after she was subjected to body-shaming by critics.

Rabl-Stadler's statement reads, "Congratulations to Kathryn Lewek, Soprano on her extraordinary artistic achievement as well as on her courage against body-shaming.

A rather influential German critic whose appearance I don't comment in order not to put myself on the same level has accused Kathryn for being too fat as Eurydice in „Orphée aux enfers". However the director and the audience agreed that she is perfect for this role - comedic, seductive, smart. No wonder that even the supreme head of the Olymp adores her.

The fact that she is now defending herself against such unobjective criticism is intended to encourage all women to be sexy and sparkling witty beyond arbitrarily propagated ideal measures.

Anyone who exposes himself on stage with body and soul becomes vulnerable. Artists need our respect for their performance and no flat talks about their physical conditions."

Rabl-Stadler's full post can be found here





