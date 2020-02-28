Portland Opera to Host Recital Featuring Baritone Geoffrey Schellenberg

Portland Opera will host a special community recital featuring baritone Geoffrey Schellenberg in his second year as a resident artist with the company. Portland Opera's Chorus Master & Assistant Conductor Nicholas Fox joins Schellenberg on piano. The recital will feature works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Matthew Aucoin, Franz Schubert, and Modest Mussorgsky.

"It has been such a joy and privilege to be a part of Portland Opera's Resident Artist program," says Schellenberg, "I cannot imagine a better way to have continued training and developing as a singer while also having such incredible performance opportunities. It has been an incredible two years with Portland Opera."

Portland Opera's Resident Artist Series features intimate and direct performances - focused on the singer, the pianist, and art song. Selected through a competitive national search process, each of Portland Opera's Resident Artists reflect a bright future for the art of opera.

DETAILS:

WHEN:

Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 7:00PM

WHERE:

Whitsell Auditorium, Portland Art Museum

1219 SW Park Avenue, Portland OR 97205

TICKETS:

Admission is free; donations gladly accepted.

Reservations are highly recommended.

503.241.1802 or eventRSVP@portlandopera.org

BIO:

Geoffrey Schellenberg, baritone, made his Portland Opera debut as the Marquis in Verdi's La Traviata last fall. As a first year Resident Artist, he sang the roles of Fiorello in Rossini's The Barber of Seville, Nardo in Mozart's La Finta Giardiniera, and was a soloist in the 2019 Big Night concert. Last season, he also sang the role of Schaunard in Puccini's La Bohème with Vancouver Opera. This season, Geoffrey sang multiple roles in An American Quartet - Ben in Menotti's The Telephone, David in Barber's A Hand of Bridge, and Doctor Gregg in Moore's Gallantry. In addition, he will sing the role of Charlie in the Portland Opera premiere of Jake Heggie's Three Decembers and be featured as a soloist in the 2020 Big Night concert. Prior to joining the Portland Opera Resident Artist program, Schellenberg was part of Calgary Opera's Emerging Artist Development Program, where he sang the roles of Sergeant in The Barber of Seville, Sciarrone in Puccini's Tosca, and Captain in Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin. Schellenberg completed his masters in opera performance in 2017 at the University of British Columbia.





