Portland Opera Announces Resident Artist Virtual Recital Series

Portland Opera is continuing the resident artist program this season, including recitals featuring the 20/21 Portland Opera Resident Artists. Traditionally held at Portland Art Museum, the series this year will be broadcast live on YouTube and Vimeo from the Hampton Opera Center. Each performance will feature two or more Portland Opera Resident Artists, sharing solo pieces, duets, and ensembles, along with new Resident Artist Coach and collaborative pianist Joseph Williams.

Each hour-long performance will be broadcast live from the Hampton Opera Center, Portland Opera's home in Southeast Portland, where artists can follow health and distance protocols, reviewed by the company's medical advisors, to ensure safe performance practices without an in-person audience.

DETAILS:

WHO/WHEN:

January 28, 2021, 7:00PM

Lynnesha Crump, soprano; David Morgans Sanchez, tenor

Joseph Williams, piano

February 11, 2021, 7:00PM

Jasmine Johnson, mezzo-soprano, Michael Parham, baritone

Joseph Williams, piano

February 25, 2021, 7:00PM

Edwin Jhamal Davis, bass & ensemble including all Resident Artists

Joseph Williams, piano

WHERE:

Portland Opera's YouTube and Vimeo channels.

TICKETS:

This series will be free to the public, with no registration required.