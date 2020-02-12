Pikes Peak Opera League Announces Special Event

The annual winter event, "Starlight Lounge: Claire Anderson's Celestial Songbook" will be Friday evening, February 28, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm at the charming Patty Jewett Golf Club, 900 East Espanola Street, Colorado Springs 80907. Accompanied by pianist, Jana Lee Ross, local songstress Claire Anderson will perform favorite songs inspired by the Great American Songbook, with a celestial theme. There also will be surprise cameo appearance.

Your reservation includes the special music program and multiple appetizer food stations along with carving tables and a cash bar. The event benefit's Pikes Peak Opera League's Scholarship Fund to assist aspiring young area singers, with a focus on Opera Theatre's summer Vocal Arts Festival.

Join us for this wonderful evening of celebration, good food and memorable music in this wonderful supper club setting. Pikes Peak Opera League is an active group of 200 dedicated opera enthusiasts who meet monthly on the first Wednesday of each month to share their love of the vocal arts. Talented artists present a professional music program at every meeting. The League welcomes new members to attend a meeting and then join the organization at any time during the year.

Visit their web site at pikespeakoperaleague.org for more information.

This special event is one of several offered by the League year-round throughout the community. The featured winter/spring and Fall Fest celebrations have become very popular, having been sold out from year to year. So, please get your tickets for the February 28 event soon. It is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

"Opera Theatre of the Rockies is most grateful to the Pikes Peak Opera League for their unending support and dedication," says its Founder and Artistic Director, Martile Rowland. "The hard work of their wonderful volunteers throughout the year is nothing short of remarkable. We are so fortunate in Colorado Springs to be able to say we have such an outstanding partner group of opera lovers who come together and allow us to showcase our company's extraordinary talent. What a splendid way to spend an evening - celebrating with warm camaraderie, delicious food and glorious music."





