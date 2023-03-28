Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Marilyn Maye & More at Encompass Opera Company's Gala

Those saluting Marilyn Maye, Gabrielle Stravelli, Klea Blackhurst, Melissa Errico, Steve Ross, Oswaldo Iraheta, and more.

Mar. 28, 2023  

On Sunday, March 26th the Encompass Opera Company presented its 19th musical Salute at the National Arts Gramercy Park South with a reception, dinner and musical program. The Encompass has celebrated 47 years of creative theatre.

Check out photos below!

Striving to nurture new composers, librettists and musical works by outstanding American and international composers. Encompass has produced over 68 full-scale operas with orchestra and staged readings of more than 165 new works, from jazz and cabaret to musicals and opera. Encompass New Opera Theatre was founded in 1975 by director Nancy Rhodes, producer Roger Cunningham and renowned composer VIrgi Thomson with the mission to create, develop, and produce productions of new music theatre and contemporary opera.

This year the honorees were Broadway composers, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman whose Broadway shows consist of "Hairspray", "Catch Me If You Can", "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and the current "Some Like It Hot" which just opened on Broadway. on TV "Smash" which will be on Broadway, "Saturday Live". The motion picture "Mary Poppins Returns" in which they were nominated for two Oscars, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy and many other motion pictures.

Also honored was highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator Marilyn Maye. She appeared on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson 76 times and has recorded 7 albums, cds and 34 Singles. She is a regular at 54 Below, will be back in April to celebrate her 95th birthday and still is going strong. Just this past week she made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops and it was sold out.

Past honorees included, Sheldon Harnick, John Kander, Charles Strouse, Maury Yeston, Jerry Herman, Joseph Stein, Alan Menken, Marvin Hamlish, Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens, Richard Maltby Jr, Terrrance McNally, Jeanine Tesori, Bartlette Sher. Performers such as Christine Eborsole, Barbara Cook, Estelle Parsons, Laura Benanti and last year Chita Rivera and Danny Burstein, all Broadway Royalty.

Broadway and cabaret, jazz performers performed. Those saluting Marilyn Maye, Gabrielle Stravelli, Klea Blackhurst, Melissa Errico, Steve Ross, Oswaldo Iraheta, Sidney Meyer, Sandy Stewart with her son Bill Charlap and backed on the piano Alex Rybeck. Will Freidwald introduced Marilyn Maye. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman were saluted by Annie Golden, Derek Kleha, and from "Some Like It Hot" Natasha Yvette Williams, Devon Hadsell, Gabi Campo, J. Harrison Glee and Adriana Hicks with Marc Shaiman accompaning them and singing two sons himself. He was presented with the award by Richard Malby, Jr. The evening was hosted by Midge Woolsey.



OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Boni Photo
OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Bonita Oliver, and Olivia Shortt
OPERA America has announced the next cycle of IDEA Opera Grants (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), a program that supports composers and librettists who identify as Arab, Asian, Black, Latinx, Native American, and/or Pacific Islander in the development of new operatic works and the advancement of their careers in the opera industry.  
Opera Naples Explores The Life And Art Of Frida Kahlo in FRIDA This April Photo
Opera Naples Explores The Life And Art Of Frida Kahlo in FRIDA This April
Audiences will enjoy an evening as colorful and enchanting as the surrealistic paintings and fiery personality of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo as Opera Naples presents 'Frida' Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5, at Cambier Park, 601 Park St., Naples.
VIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchards CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in April Photo
VIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in April
Terence Blanchard's opera Champion, based on the true story of the troubled former middleweight boxing champion Emile Griffith, will have its highly anticipated Metropolitan Opera premiere on April 10, with nine performances running through May 13.
Review: Botstein and ASO Bring Strauss’s Seldom-Heard DAPHNE to Carnegie Hall Photo
Review: Botstein and ASO Bring Strauss’s Seldom-Heard DAPHNE to Carnegie Hall
It’s hard to compete with yourself — especially the ‘you’ that was at the height of your powers. I think that’s part of the problem with the place that Richard Strauss’s DAPHNE holds in the composer’s canon. Often referred to as a second- (or even third-) tier work, it has much to offer and enjoy, as the performance by the American Symphony Orchestra under Leon Botstein at Carnegie Hall the other night proved quite well.

More Hot Stories For You


OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Bonita Oliver, and Olivia Shortt OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Bonita Oliver, and Olivia Shortt
March 28, 2023

OPERA America has announced the next cycle of IDEA Opera Grants (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), a program that supports composers and librettists who identify as Arab, Asian, Black, Latinx, Native American, and/or Pacific Islander in the development of new operatic works and the advancement of their careers in the opera industry.  
THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19
February 28, 2023

A new opera by composer Eric Moe and librettist Rob Handel, The Artwork of the Future, will have its world premiere in a production by Fresh Squeezed Opera in five performances at HERE Performing Arts Center in SoHo on May 13, 14, 16, 18, and 19, 2023. The 70-minute work, scored for four singers and instrumental septet, is a lighthearted science-fiction opera that looks at the purpose of art in challenging times through the lens of comedy.
OPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And ConductorsOPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And Conductors
February 22, 2023

OPERA America has announced the first-round recipients of the 2023 Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors. 
Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary BirnbaumOpera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum
February 13, 2023

Opera Saratoga's board of directors has announced that Mary Birnbaum has been named the company's new general and artistic director. She succeeds former General and Artistic Director Lawrence Edelson, whose eight year tenure concluded at the end of the 2022 season. Birnbaum is the tenth general director in the Opera Saratoga's celebrated history.
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of ColorOPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
February 6, 2023

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
share