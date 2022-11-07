Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Pittsburgh Opera is presenting Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" at the Benedum Center on Nov. 5, 8, 11, and 13.

Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro is one of the most popular comic operas of all time. Filled with cases of mistaken identity and romantic subterfuge, The Marriage of Figaro has stood the test of time for centuries.

For details and tickets, please see pittsburghopera.org/figaro