Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO
Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro is one of the most popular comic operas of all time.
Pittsburgh Opera is presenting Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" at the Benedum Center on Nov. 5, 8, 11, and 13.
Get a first look at photos below!
Filled with cases of mistaken identity and romantic subterfuge, The Marriage of Figaro has stood the test of time for centuries.
For details and tickets, please see pittsburghopera.org/figaro
Photo credit: David Bachman Photography
Natasha Te Rupe Wilson
Ricardo Lugo and Helene Schneiderman
Helene Schneiderman and Natasha Te Rupe Wilson
Jazmine Olwalia and Natasha Te Rupe Wilson
Daniel OHearn
Daniel OHearn, Natasha Te Rupe Wilson and Jarrett Ott
Jarrett Ott and Jazmine Olwalia
Michael Sumuel and Jazmine Olwalia
Jarrett Ott and Michael Sumuel
Evan Lazdowski
Ricardo Lugo, Helene Schneiderman, Jarrett Ott and Daniel OHearn
Daniel OHearn, Helene Schneiderman, Jarrett Ott, Ricardo Lugo, Michael Sumuel, Natasha Te Rupe Wilson
Nicole Cabell and Natasha Te Rupe Wilson
Michael Sumuel and Natasha Te Rupe Wilson
Loghan Bazan and Emily Tiberi
Michael Sumuel and Natasha Te Rupe Wilson
Natasha Te Rupe Wilson and Michael Sumuel with Jarrett Ott
Julia Swan Laird
November 7, 2022

