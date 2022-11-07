Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro is one of the most popular comic operas of all time.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Pittsburgh Opera is presenting Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" at the Benedum Center on Nov. 5, 8, 11, and 13.

Get a first look at photos below!

Filled with cases of mistaken identity and romantic subterfuge, The Marriage of Figaro has stood the test of time for centuries.

For details and tickets, please see pittsburghopera.org/figaro

Photo credit: David Bachman Photography

Natasha Te Rupe Wilson

Ricardo Lugo and Helene Schneiderman

Helene Schneiderman and Natasha Te Rupe Wilson

Jazmine Olwalia and Natasha Te Rupe Wilson

Daniel OHearn

Daniel OHearn, Natasha Te Rupe Wilson and Jarrett Ott

Jarrett Ott and Jazmine Olwalia

Michael Sumuel and Jazmine Olwalia

Nicole Cabell

Nicole Cabell and Jarrett Ott

Jarrett Ott and Michael Sumuel

Evan Lazdowski

Ricardo Lugo, Helene Schneiderman, Jarrett Ott and Daniel OHearn

Daniel OHearn, Helene Schneiderman, Jarrett Ott, Ricardo Lugo, Michael Sumuel, Natasha Te Rupe Wilson

Nicole Cabell and Natasha Te Rupe Wilson

Michael Sumuel and Natasha Te Rupe Wilson

Loghan Bazan and Emily Tiberi

Michael Sumuel and Natasha Te Rupe Wilson

Natasha Te Rupe Wilson and Michael Sumuel with Jarrett Ott

Julia Swan Laird




November 7, 2022

Pittsburgh Opera is presenting Mozart's 'The Marriage of Figaro' at the Benedum Center on Nov. 5, 8, 11, and 13. See photos here!
Ben Neill to Present FANTINI FUTURO in NYC This WeekBen Neill to Present FANTINI FUTURO in NYC This Week
November 6, 2022

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7pm, composer and instrumentalist Ben Neill will present his immersive electronic opera Fantini Futuro at Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, located at 261 Mott Street in New York. This one night only performance also acts as the premiere of the opera's full presentation, as well as a benefit for restoring the church's historic organs.
San Francisco Opera Releases New Free Episode of Award-Winning Video Portrait SeriesSan Francisco Opera Releases New Free Episode of Award-Winning Video Portrait Series
November 6, 2022

San Francisco Opera's Webby Award-winning In Song video portrait series continues with the release of In Song: Pretty Yende. Filmed on location in Piet Retief and Cape Town, this new episode features the enthralling South African soprano Pretty Yende, who makes her Company debut as Violetta in a new production of Verdi's La Traviata opening November 11.
Kelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato to Star in World Premiere Staging of THE HOURS at The Metropolitan OperaKelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato to Star in World Premiere Staging of THE HOURS at The Metropolitan Opera
November 4, 2022

The Metropolitan Opera will present the world-premiere staging of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, November 22–December 15. This marks the return of soprano Renée Fleming, starring alongside actress and singer Kelli O’Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as the opera’s trio of heroines.
FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents MADAMA BUTTERFLY By Teatro Lirico D'Europa FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents MADAMA BUTTERFLY By Teatro Lirico D'Europa 
November 2, 2022

The opera Madama Butterfly, performed by Teatro Lirico D'Eurpopa, will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.