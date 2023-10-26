Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando

Opera Orlando opens its 2023-24 All for Art season On the MainStage with Puccini's tragic masterwork Tosca on October 27 at 7:30 p.m. and October 29 at 2 p.m. in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center.

In preparation for what will be one of Opera Orlando's most ambitious productions to date, the Company has assembled a variety of lead-up events to allow Central Florida audiences to get the most out of Puccini's masterpiece and connect them with the incredible international cast and creative team in town for the production.