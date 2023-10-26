Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando

Opera Orlando opens its 2023-24 All for Art season On the MainStage with Puccini's tragic masterwork Tosca at Steinmetz Hall.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ALCINA at McCaw Hall Photo 1 Review: ALCINA at McCaw Hall
Review: RIGOLETTO, Royal Opera House Photo 2 Review: RIGOLETTO, Royal Opera House
Review: CARMEN Opens Edmonton Opera's 60th Season Photo 3 Review: CARMEN Opens Edmonton Opera's 60th Season
VIDEO: Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Photo 4 VIDEO: Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera

Opera Orlando opens its 2023-24 All for Art season On the MainStage with Puccini's tragic masterwork Tosca on October 27 at 7:30 p.m. and October 29 at 2 p.m. in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center.

In preparation for what will be one of Opera Orlando's most ambitious productions to date, the Company has assembled a variety of lead-up events to allow Central Florida audiences to get the most out of Puccini's masterpiece and connect them with the incredible international cast and creative team in town for the production. 

Photo Credit: Opera Orlando

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Eleni Calenos

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Eleni Calenos, Daniel Scofield

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Eleni Calenos, Daniel Scofield

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Nathan Granner

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Youth Company Ensemble

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Youth Company Ensemble

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Eleni Calenos, Nathan Granner

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Eleni Calenos, Nathan Granner

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Eleni Calenos, Nathan Granner

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Eleni Calenos, Nathan Granner

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Youth Company Ensemble

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Daniel Scofield, David Soto Zambrana, Jose Cuartas

Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando
Daniel Scofield, Stefan Szkafarowsky



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando Photo
Photos: First Look At TOSCA At Opera Orlando

Opera Orlando opens its 2023-24 All for Art season On the MainStage with Puccini's tragic masterwork Tosca on October 27 at 7:30 p.m. and October 29 at 2 p.m. in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center.

2
Sarasota Opera Receives $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundati Photo
Sarasota Opera Receives $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Sarasota Opera has received a $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant made possible through the Wiliam S. and Jean W. Scott Endowed Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

3
IL TROVATORE Comes to the Eiffel Art Studios Photo
IL TROVATORE Comes to the Eiffel Art Studios

The internationally renowned opera singer-couple will appear in the roles of Leonora and Manrico in a concert performance of Il trovatore, one of Verdi's most popular operas on 2 February 2024, at the Locomotive Hall of the Eiffel Art Studios.

4
New Camerata Opera to Present Animated Childrens Opera Film: ONE TRAIN Photo
New Camerata Opera to Present Animated Children's Opera Film: ONE TRAIN

New Camerata Opera presents its first animated opera film for children, One Train. Composed by Hilary Purrington with a libretto by Hannah McDermott, the film is brought to life by Chilean-based animation studio Catarata.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
Go Inside Rehearsal for X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X at the Metropolitan Opera Video
Go Inside Rehearsal for X: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MALCOLM X at the Metropolitan Opera
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Camille’s Rainbow in Opera Camille’s Rainbow
Carnegie Hall (10/31-10/31)
Lea Desandre / Thomas Dunford in Opera Lea Desandre / Thomas Dunford
Carnegie Hall (11/02-11/02)
Sir Bryn Terfel in Opera Sir Bryn Terfel
Carnegie Hall (11/14-11/14)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Simon Bode / Jonathan Ware in Opera Simon Bode / Jonathan Ware
Carnegie Hall (10/28-10/28)
Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera in Opera Juan Diego Flórez / Vincenzo Scalera
Carnegie Hall (11/29-11/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  