Photo Flash: First Look At Pittsburgh Opera's FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pittsburgh Opera's FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS! Check out the photos below!

Florencia Grimaldi is a famous opera singer traveling to perform at the opera house in Manaus, Brazil, in the early 1900s. She also hopes to find her long-lost lover Cristóbal, a butterfly hunter who has disappeared into the Amazon jungle.

Florencia journeys down the Amazon river by steamship with a cast of colorful characters including an intrepid female journalist and a couple looking to rekindle their love. As they penetrate deeper and deeper into the heart of the Amazon, the passengers and crew realize their voyage is not just a physical journey, but also a mystical one.

Inspired by the magic realism of Nobel Prize-winning novelist Gabriel García Márquez and his novels Love in the Time of Cholera and One Hundred Years of Solitude, Florencia en el Amazonas features lush, melodic music and ever-changing backdrops of mysterious beauty.

Music Director Antony Walker conducts; Stephanie Havey directs a revival of Jose Maria Condemi's original production.

These performances have received special funding from The Pittsburgh Foundation.

For tickets and more visit https://www.pittsburghopera.org/show/florencia-en-el-amazonas

