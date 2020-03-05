Photo Flash: Capitol City Opera Company Presents Gounod's ROMEO ET JULIETTE

The love story that will last generations comes to life as Capitol City Opera Company (CCOC), a 501(c)3 non-profit professional opera company, opens its 37th season with their first full-staged French opera, Roméo et Juliette by composer Charles Gounod on Friday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m. at Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University. Tickets are $30 - $40 and are available online at ccityopera.org.

Gounod's opera is a five-act opera based upon the play Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare. Roméo et Juliette tells the story of two rival families, the Capulets and Montagues, who are fueled by hatred yet somehow love emerges between two of the youngest members.

Love does not triumph in this tale, only tragedy as revenge, murder and misunderstandings lead the lovers to die in each other's arms. The opera will be set in 14th century Verona, Italy. The five-act opera will be presented in French with English supertitles.

When asked why Capitol City Opera Company chose to produce the French opera, Artistic Director Michael Nutter stated, "I have always wanted to do this opera. The score is beautiful beyond belief. The story is a classic. And everyone from all walks of life are familiar with the tale."

As a non-profit company that promotes and provides performance opportunities to local Atlanta talent, this production features a full cast of Atlanta-based performers including Rachele Eve Holmes as Juliette, Michael Vavases as Roméo, August Bair as Mercutio, Elizabeth Sarian as Stéphano, and Dylan Cronan as Frère Laurent. Roméo et Juliette will be directed by Artistic Director Michael Nutter with music direction by Catherine Giel. A five-piece orchestra will be conducted by Michael Giel.

Photo Credits: Annalise Kaylor

Rachel Eve Holmes

Rachel Eve Holmes

Laurie Tossing, Rachel Eve Holmes

Michael Vavases

Rachel Eve Holmes, Michael Vavases

Rachel Eve Holmes

Rachel Eve Holmes, Michael Vavases

Michael Vavases and Rachel Eve Holmes

Laurie Tossing

Elizabeth Sarian

William Green

Michael Vavases, August Bair

Rachel Eve Holmes

Jonathan Spuhler, Lauring Tossing, Ivan Segovia

Rachel Eve Holmes, Michael Vavases




