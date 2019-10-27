Photo Coverage: Remembering Jessye Norman

In September, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that opera singer Jessye Norman had died.

Today we remember her by taking a look back in our photo archives.

Norman made her opera debut in 1969 at the Deutsche Oper Berlin.

From there, she appeared in a series of performances and concert tours around the world. She made her United States stage debut at the Opera Company of Philadelphia in November 1982 and her Metropolitan Opera debut in New York in September 1983.

Norman received 15 Grammy nominations and four wins, including best classical vocal soloist performance and best opera recording. She was also given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

Read her full obituary here.

Check out the flashback photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jessye Norman arriving for the Roundabout Theatre Company's Opening Night Production of A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City. October 7, 2008



Jessye Norman attending the Gala Opening Night Premiere of The Public Theater's production of MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park in New York City. August 21, 2006



Jessye Norman attend the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors Ceremomy in Washington, D.C..



Jessye Norman arriving for the Opening Night Performance of Anna Deavere Smith in LET ME DOWN EASY at the Second Stage Theatre in New York City. October 7, 2009



Jessye Norman arriving for The Public Theater's Annual Gala honoring David Rockwell and The Opening Night Performance of HAMLET at Shakespeare In The Park, Delacorte Theater Central Park, New York City. June 17, 2008



Jessye Norman attending the Gala Opening Night Premiere of The Public Theater's production of MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park in New York City. August 21, 2006



Jessye Norman.arriving for the 34th Kennedy Center Honors Presentation at Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on December 4, 2011



