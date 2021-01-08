OperaVision to Stream Royal Swedish Opera's LA PASSION DE SIMONE

How many lives can a person live in just 34 years? Before her early death, the French-Jewish philosopher and mystic Simone Weil took part in the Spanish Civil War, worked in a refugee camp, in a factory and as a teacher. Forever on the move in search of new truths.

The oratorio La Passion de Simone is the third of four collaborations between the Finnish composer and Polar Prize laureate Kaija Saariaho with the French-Lebanese author Amin Maalouf, starting with the highly acclaimed L'amour de loin. On the structure of Bach's Passions, Saariaho's unique and suspenseful score, performed by court singer Anne Sofie Von Otter as a soloist, immerses the listener in the life and thoughts of Simone Weil.

Recorded on 17 October 2020. In association with the Jewish Culture Association of Sweden.

Sung in French. Subtitles are available in English with the option of auto-translation into over 100 other languages.

Available from

16.01.2021 at 19h00 CET

Available until

16.07.2021 at 12h00 CET