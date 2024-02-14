Opera Saratoga to Present Children's Opera KATIE: STRONGEST OF THE STRONG to Schools & Venues in the Capital District

Saratoga Springs' own Opera Saratoga will bring this inspiring live touring production to area schools and venues during the month of March as part of its many outreach programs.

Katie: Strongest of the Strong is the true story of Katie Sandwina, a circus strongwoman who defies cultural norms of women in the early 1900s. Katie and her husband Max move from Austria to the U.S. where she joins Barnum & Bailey Circus, becomes a mother, and teams up with Marina, a young journalist, to fight for the voting rights of women.

With an all-female cast, this 45-minute 2020 Houston Grand Opera commission from composer Faye Chiao and librettist Anton Dudley is an engaging way for students and families to learn about the importance of equal rights through music and theater.

The story, shared from the perspective of journalist Marina Martin, features a chorus of circus women who play multiple characters and demonstrate how strength and beauty come in all shapes and sizes.

Featuring Opera Saratoga alumna mezzo-soprano Syrena Torres as Katie Sandwina, and soprano Britt Hewitt as Marina, with stage direction by General and Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum, and musical direction by Julian Gau.

In addition to school performances from March 11-28, you can see KATIE: The Strongest of the Strong at:

The Hyde Collection, March 16, 11AM - FREE (registration required)

161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801

https://www.hydecollection.org/event/performance-opera-saratoga-presents-katie-the-strongest-of-the-strong/

The Children's Museum at Saratoga, March 23, 11AM - FREE (no registration required)

65 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, March 28, 11AM

30 2nd Street, Troy, NY 12180

At this venue, for orders of less than 150 students, single tickets are $5 per ticket. For orders of more than 150 students, the school group will be charged a flat fee of $650.

Tickets are available online and by phone at (518) 273-0038.

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292213®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.troymusichall.org%2Fevents%2F2853%2Fkatie-strongest-of-the-strong-%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For information about scheduling a performance in your school, or to be included in future outreach performances, please contact Managing Director Amanda Robie at arobie@operasaratoga.org.

For more information about Opera Saratoga's outreach programs or to buy summer 2024 Festival tickets, please visit operasaratoga.org.