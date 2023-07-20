Opera Orlando's SINGS! Week-Long Intensive Enters Third Year

Discover the extraordinary talent showcased in this unforgettable event, and experience the enchantment of opera like never before.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Opera Orlando will welcome its third cohort of singers for its Summer Institute for the Next Generation of Singers (SINGS!). The Company’s annual summer training initiative for young artists takes place this Saturday, July 22, through Friday, July 28 at theOpera Orlando offices in downtown Orlando. The week-long intensive culminates in a showcase concert on Saturday, July 29.  Admission is free and open to the public.

The SINGS! program is designed specifically for young singers, ages 15 to 20, who are interested in pursuing a classical singing career. The Opera developed this program to provide professional-level training to help young singers navigate and prepare for college auditions, while also giving them insight into how best to build a lifelong career in classical music. Singers get to work with professionals in the field including guest artist Richard Crawley, assistant professor of musical theater at UCF,  up-and-coming soprano and former Opera Orlando studio artist Kyaunnee Richardson, and Grammy Awarding-winning baritone and Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser.

“We are thrilled to see such enthusiasm for this year’s program. SINGS! began three summers ago with a handful of participants, and I am personally very pleased to see that this year’s program is completely full with a waiting list,” says education director and SINGS! program director Sarah Purser. “What really sets SINGS! apart from other summer programs or camps is that it is an auditioned group of a small number of participants so that each singer receives as much one-on-one instruction as possible.” 

There is a lot in store for this year’s SINGS! participants including acting workshops, masterclasses, yoga sessions, vocal health and anatomy seminars, as well as individual vocal training and coaching. Singers will also have the unique opportunity to work with Opera Orlando artistic director Grant Preisser to create a complete branding package for themselves including new headshots, a professional bio, resume, and website, which are all essential for singers working in today’s evolving entertainment industry.

The week culminates in a public final concert on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m. The concert will showcase the work of SINGS!participants, and it will be followed by a reception for the singers, their parents, and audience members. The concert is free and open to the public.

EVENT DETAILS:               

SINGS! Showcase at Opera Orlando

Saturday  |  July 29, 2023 at 2 p.m.

406 E Amelia Street  |  Orlando, FL 32803

  

ADMISSION:    FREE

RSVP:              Info@OperaOrlando.org



