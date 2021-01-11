Opera Orlando's MainStage Series Continues With HANSEL & GRETEL

Opera Orlando's MainStage series continues with the remount of Opera Orlando's acclaimed production of Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel & Gretel. This scrumptious treat for the whole family, sung in English and reduced to a kid-friendly 75 minutes, will be presented in the round at Dr. Phillips Center in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater. Featuring gorgeous music, delightful characters, and a hysterically villainous witch, this retelling of the Grimm fairy tale is headlined by Opera Orlando 2020-21 studio artists: soprano Kyaunnee Richardson as the plucky and adorable Gretel, and mezzo-soprano Gloria Palermo as her headstrong but lovable brother, Hansel. Mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein is the witch and creepy purveyor of cookies, candies, and cakes, with real-life husband and wife, baritone Torlef Borsting and mezzo-soprano Cass Panuska, as the father and mother. Opera Orlando's education director Robin Jensen conducts, and artistic director Grant Preisser directs this charming production that will also feature members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company and musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

"I have really enjoyed the chance to reimagine our 2018 production of Hansel & Gretel," says stage director Grant Preisser. "The look and feel will be the same, but we are presenting it in a whole new configuration inside the Pugh Theater, as well as throwing in some nice surprises for those that saw the previous show. Hansel and Gretel's sibling

bond and themes of perseverance and courage make this perfect for the whole family. Truly, everyone will enjoy this dark but ultimately whimsical piece, beautifully sung by our exceptional cast. As an added bonus, witch's treats will be available for everyone after the show, provided by Insomnia Cookies."

"I am very excited to re-visit this production and share it with a whole new audience," shares music director Robin Jensen. "Apart from Hansel & Gretel being such a good piece of music and familiar story, it is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our Youth Company and get them involved on the MainStage. Audiences will love this light-hearted, spooky show, and they can feel safe in the socially-distant seating set-up, with a reduced

orchestra and cast onstage, as well as trusting in the safety protocols and procedures in place for both Opera Orlando and Dr. Phillips Center."

Opera Orlando continues to have a lot in store for audiences in the 2020-21 season, while putting audience safety first with regard to COVID-19. The Company continues to monitor the development of the virus and is taking a conservative and considered approach to producing live theater throughout the season. A robust and comprehensive plan has been put in place, with the goal of protecting and reducing the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers. Additionally, the Opera will broadcast its MainStage series online to give its patrons the opportunity to watch the opera from the safety and security of their homes. This season take advantage of seeing the show in person, then enjoy it all over again online.



Hansel & Gretel at Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Friday | January 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | January 30, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Saturday | January 30, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | January 31, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $39 - $79

Opera Orlando ENCORE! broadcasts of the MainStage shows will be available after each live performance.

An Opera Orlando ENCORE! presentation of Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat, recorded live from Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, is currently available through Friday, January 15, 2021 at midnight.

Hansel & Gretel ENCORE! will be available Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. through Friday, February 26, 2021 at midnight.

Access: $25 per household

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's season at www.operaorlando.org, and get your tickets for the Opera on the MainStage productions at Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. Individual tickets for Hansel & Gretel are currently available. "Like" or "follow" Opera Orlando's Facebook page for event schedules and updates, and subscribe to Opera Orlando's YouTube channel for all online content.