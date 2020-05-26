Opera Orlando to Present Youth Company Virtual Showcase & Benefit Concert

This week's episode of Opera Orlando's new weekly live-stream, The High Note, will celebrate its Youth Company. The Opera Orlando Youth Company under the leadership of music and education director Robin Jensen has transitioned the remainder of its 2019-20 curriculum online.

Students have been able to continue to explore their artistic creativity and develop their performance skills via individual online coaching and group workshop digital meetings with Youth Company faculty. "It has been so satisfying to be able to check in with our students each week," says Ms. Jensen. "Even though we are remote, the focused individual attention we have been able to provide via our virtual meetings has been a comforting touchpoint for our company members. We are excited to share their work with Opera Orlando audiences and end our season on The High Note." The Youth Company Virtual Showcase will be featured on the May 29 episode of the weekly program.

The concert is free and available via live-stream to the general public. This virtual showcase will also be used as a benefit for Orlando Health. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Opera Orlando is asking that donations be made to The Foundation at Orlando Health which helps support the hospital system as it continues leading the charge locally during these difficult times.

Donations will also help to supplement the Orlando Health Team Member Support Fund which provides financial assistance to Orlando Health team members facing sudden financial hardship. Orlando Health is streamlining all donation offers, whether monetary or otherwise, through OrlandoHealthFoundation.com/COVID-19.

Opera Orlando has a lot in store for audiences as the Youth Company Virtual Showcase wraps up its 2019-20 season. The company looks forward to being back in person in 2020-21. Opera on Park: Summer Concert Series has a stellar line-up of featured artists; the Opera on the Town series has a slate of unique productions planned throughout Central Florida; and the MainStage series is the biggest yet, with three shows in all three theaters at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Season ticket packages at early-bird pricing for Opera Orlando's "Opera on the MainStage" series are now on sale through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office online at www.drphillipcscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. Due to potential social distancing restrictions in the future, seating assignments will not be final at the time of purchase for season subscriptions. Keeping everyone's safety and comfort in mind, Dr. Phillips Center will reach out to finalize seating by June 30.

