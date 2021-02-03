Opera Orlando Launches ENCORE! Series Next Month

Opera Orlando launches a new platform to better engage with its audience during this socially distant time.

Last month marked the premiere of the Opera Orlando ENCORE! series, which was a presentation of Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat recorded from the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center with appropriately socially-distant and audience-safe performances on December 17 and 19.

Opera Orlando was proud to have mounted the first live indoor opera production in the U.S. since March 2020 with Die Fledermaus, and the Opera wants to keep the party going and the champagne flowing with continuing online broadcasts of all MainStage productions this season.

What was intended as a means for local patrons to stay connected to opera in Orlando during the pandemic, ENCORE! has opened up new audiences for the Company nationally and internationally, with audiences tuning in as far as Japan. "Top notch and impressive how good the opera was. Amazing presentation and singers," shared Jonathon Harris, tourism industry advisor at Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport in Canada. Andres Gunther raved, "Very recommended. The costumes are historical but the setting is contemporary with lyrics in English and references to modern society, the current COVID-19 situation, popular places in Orlando...[Die Fledermaus is] hilarious but artistically valuable...can't wait for Hansel & Gretel." Audiences can now enjoy the acclaimed, high-quality original productions presented by Opera Orlando, in person, online, or both.

Opera Orlando has a lot in store for audiences in the 2020-21 season. The Opera Orlando ENCORE! broadcasts of the MainStage shows will be available after the live performances, with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, cast interviews, and other surprises only available to online subscribers. See the show in person and then enjoy it all over again online.

The Company continues to monitor the development of the virus, taking a conservative approach to producing live theater throughout the season, with its main goal of protecting and reducing the risk of infection for all involved. Opera Orlando is committed to ensuring everyone involved with the production feels safe and considered: staff members, the cast and production team, volunteers, and audiences. The Opera continues to work closely with Dr. Phillips Center and all of its venues for the season on safety protocols and procedures, incorporating input from fellow opera and theater companies, CDC recommendations, local official guidance, and consultation with Company partner Orlando Health.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's season online at www.operaorlando.org, and get your tickets for the Opera on the MainStage productions at Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.