Opera Company Of Middlebury Appoints Filippo Ciabatti As Music Director

The Opera Company of Middlebury has announced the appointment of Filippo Ciabatti as resident Music Director. Mr. Ciabatti's extraordinary talent and remarkable achievements during his tenure as Interim Music Director for the 2023/20th Anniversary season, featuring outstanding performances of Beethoven's Fidelio and Cipullo's Glory Denied, have led to his well-deserved appointment.

He has graciously accepted a three-year renewable contract, marking a significant milestone in his long-standing relationship with the company, as it is the first time such a prestigious and long-term position has been extended to a conductor.

“It's well-known that Filippo is a consummate musician, but he's also a perfect fit for our company. He's a warm, supportive soul, offering nothing but good vibes to musicians and singers alike. He creates a joyful spirit in the rehearsal room. I love his sense of humor and his approach to the work, and look forward to many more seasons working with him,” says Douglas Anderson, Artistic Director & Co-Founder of the Opera Company of Middlebury.

Filippo Ciabatti, a native of Florence, Italy, is celebrated for his "sensitive and nuanced" musicianship and his ability to deliver performances "with admirable sweep and tension." His multifaceted career includes guest conductor appearances with orchestras across Europe and the Americas, underscoring his world-class artistry. Notable orchestras he has collaborated with include the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Aurora Festival Orchestra (Sweden), Orchestra Toscana dei Conservatori (Italy), and many more.

Mr. Ciabatti's passion for contemporary music and cross-genre collaborations distinguishes him as an innovative force in the classical music realm. He has premiered works by renowned jazz composer Taylor Ho Bynum and commissioned a cello concerto by composer Noah Luna, which received recognition on NPR's From the Top.

In October 2023, Mr. Ciabatti also assumes the role of Assistant Conductor of Boston Baroque, becoming the first conductor to hold this position in the renowned ensemble's 50-year history. He is also the founding Artistic Director of Upper Valley Baroque, a professional orchestral and choral ensemble specializing in Baroque music, which, in just two seasons, has received critical acclaim and consistently performs to sold-out audiences.

Mr. Ciabatti's expertise extends beautifully to the opera stage. Before joining the Opera Company of Middlebury, he worked as a guest conductor at Opera North (NH) and Lyric Theatre at the University of Illinois, conducting full operatic productions, including Puccini's Tosca and Madama Butterfly, Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Mozart's Don Giovanni, starring and directed by renowned American baritone Nathan Gunn. He has also worked as a vocal coach for the Cherubini Conservatory, Maggio Musicale Formazione, and the Florence Opera Academy.

His appointment as Director of Orchestral and Choral Programs at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College underscores his commitment to innovative and cross-disciplinary projects. Collaborations with the Martha Graham Dance Company and Associazione Figli d'Arte Cuticchio reflect his dedication to providing exceptional opportunities for both students and audiences.

As a collaborative pianist and vocal coach, Mr. Ciabatti's contributions have significantly impacted aspiring artists. He has held faculty positions at esteemed institutions in New York City and Italy and has played for masterclasses with renowned artists such as Renée Fleming, Isabel Leonard, William Matteuzzi, and Donald George. He is currently on faculty at the summer opera program Opera Viva! in Verona, Italy.

Mr. Ciabatti has a passion for working with youth in opera, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing OCM's new youth opera program offerings, inspiring and nurturing the next generation of opera talent. In a recent documentary titled Passion in a Pandemic: Making Opera at Hanover High School, Mr. Ciabatti's commitment to music education and his exceptional mentorship of young musicians were showcased as he worked with 11 teenagers from Hanover, NH.

Filippo Ciabatti's extensive education in piano, choral conducting, and orchestral conducting, combined with his extraordinary talent, has earned him numerous awards and recognitions, including the 2021 American Prize in Conducting. His success as a Conducting Fellow at the Aurora Music Festival (Sweden), under the direction of Jukka-Pekka Saraste in 2018, also underscores his exceptional abilities.

The Opera Company of Middlebury is honored to have Filippo Ciabatti as its resident Music Director. His artistic brilliance and dedication to the growth of the company are invaluable. We look forward to an exciting and harmonious future under his expert musical leadership.

For more information, please visit the company's website at Click Here or contact the company's Administrative Director, Allison Steinmetz, at 802-734-6572 or allison@ocmvermont.org.