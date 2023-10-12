Opera Colorado Presents Mozart's Masterpiece DON GIOVANNI

Opera Colorado presents Mozart's Don Giovanni, opening Saturday, November 4 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, with additional performances on November 7, 10, and 12.

Don Giovanni, one of Mozart's most celebrated operas, tells the story of the legendary womanizer, Don Giovanni, who cares for nothing but fulfilling his own desires. Set against the backdrop of eighteenth-century Spain, the opera explores themes of seduction, power, and retribution. Audiences will be transported to a world of enchanting melodies and dramatic encounters as Don Giovanni's actions catch up with him, leading to one of opera's most dramatic climaxes. Music Director Ari Pelto will lead the Opera Colorado Orchestra in Mozart's masterful score.

“We are thrilled to share Mozart's Don Giovanni with Opera Colorado audiences for the first time in ten years,” says the Ellie Caulkins General & Artistic Director Greg Carpenter. “The unique interplay of comedy and drama along with Mozart's incomparable music will make for an unforgettable night of grand opera and opening to our forty-first season.”

In the title role, returning to Opera Colorado after appearing as Figaro in The Barber of Seville, is baritone Bruno Taddia. Bass Joshua Bloom, who the New York Times said, “lit up the stage whenever he was on it,” appears as Don Giovanni's servant and sidekick Leporello. Soprano Danielle Pastin, “one of the most sheerly beautiful voices on the scene today” (Opera News), makes her Opera Colorado debut as Donna Anna and soprano Ellie Dehn, praised by critics as “a revelation” (Chicago Sun-Times), returns to Opera Colorado as Donna Elvira. Singing the role of Don Ottavio, Donna Anna's noble fiancé, is tenor John Bellemer, with a voice the New York Times calls “clarion toned.” Rounding out the principal performers as the Commendatore is bass Kevin Thompson, making his Opera Colorado debut. Kerby Baier and Turner Staton, 2023-24 Artists in Residence, will portray Zerlina and Masetto.

Don Giovanni includes difficult themes, like intimate partner violence, that may be difficult for some audience members. We have partnered with the Rose Andom Center to provide resources in our lobby for patrons who are in need of support.

Patrons attending opening night can expand their experience with an additional ticket to our Opening Night Dinner, which includes a delectable three-course meal before the performance. Tickets can be purchased on operacolorado.org (Opening Night Dinner tickets do not include the performance).

Friday night, November 10, is Masquerade Night! We invite patrons to bring their own mask or decorate one in the lobby to feel part of the action during the first act's masquerade scene.

Tickets for the full production, ranging from $39-$235, are available at operacolorado.org.

DON GIOVANNI

Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte

Premiered October 29, 1787, Estates Theatre

November 4, 7, 10, 12

Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex

Performed in Italian, with English and Spanish subtitles at every seat.

Be seduced by Mozart's classic masterpiece, Don Giovanni, a tale about a serial womanizer who cares for nothing but fulfilling his own desires. This opera will sweep you away with its fine balance of comedy and tragedy, showing us the road to hell is paved with bad intentions. Will Don Giovanni stop playing fast and loose, or will he follow his passion to a fiery demise?

Cast

Don Giovanni | Bruno Taddia

Leporello | Joshua Bloom

Donna Anna | Danielle Pastin*

Donna Elvira | Ellie Dehn

Don Ottavio | Jon Bellemer*

Commendatore | Kevin Thompson*

Zerlina | Kerby Baier**

Masetto | Turner Staton**

Opera Colorado Chorus

Opera Colorado Orchestra

*Opera Colorado debut

**Opera Colorado 2023-24 Artist in Residence

Creative Team

Conductor | Ari Pelto

Chorus Master & Assistant Conductor | Sahar Nouri

Director | David Lefkowich

Sets designed by Lawrence Shafer, provided by the New Orleans Opera Association.

Costumes provided by Sarasota Opera Association, Inc.